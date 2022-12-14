Wauseon’s Jocelynne St. John-Fisher commits to Owens for volleyball

Wauseon’s Jocelynne St. John-Fisher recently committed to continue her education and volleyball career at Owens Community College. Front row, from left: Heather Rettig (mother), Jocelynne St. John-Fisher, Victor Rettig (step-father). Back row: Owens coaches Sonny Lewis and Denny Caldwell, Hayley Rettig (sister), Wauseon Volleyball Coach Nik Encalado.
