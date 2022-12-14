Fayette wins first game

Badly in need of a win, Fayette got out of the blocks early and broke into the victory column for the first time this season with a 56-19 home win over Toledo Waite in girls basketball Monday.

“The girls have been working really hard and to get the first win really gets that monkey off our back,” veteran coach Ryan Colegrove said. “I thought we improved on some things even during the game. In the beginning we didn’t play as well on the help side as I wanted but as the game went on I thought we did a better job of that. We also started running our zone offense better in the second half than we did in the first and got the looks we wanted.”

Up 3-2 at the five minute mark of the first, the Eagles snapped off an 11-0 run to take a double-digit lead keyed by a whopping 13 Indian first period turnovers.

Kenadie Ramay started the spurt with a bucket off an out-of-bounds play and the Eagles added on.

Nevaeh Powers scored on a putback, Kelsie Storrs netted a triple off another out of bounds series, Mesa Gorsuch got a bucket on a turnover and Addison Schang sprinted to the rim off a steal to make it 14-2.

Kelsie Storrs’ fourth-time attempt off the offensive glass just before the end of the first gave Fayette an 18-4 margin.

Storrs scored a rare, four-point play when she nailed her second triple and knocked home a free throw after being fouled on the play to open up a 20-point Eagle bulge.

Willow Mitchell canned a corner triple and Storrs knocked in a pair from the foul stripe to maintain Fayette’s 20 -point lead at the break.

Each of the Storrs (Kelsie and Demi) rattled home 3-pointers in the third, Gorsuch scored twice off putbacks, then Zoie Brown and Emersyn Sinks each got in tight for hoops to blow the lead up to 45-15 after three. The Eagles coasted home in the fourth, taking a 35-point lead at 53-18 on Schang’s three-point play with 3:14 left to initiate the running clock rule.

“It’s kind of been our MO after the first few games to pressure the ball,” Colegrove said of his team’s defensive effort. “Most teams have been doing that to us so we have been working on running 100 in practice against ourselves to prepare and have started to use it defensively to respond to the pressure. If we can get after a team and turn them over it’s a confidence builder.”

Kelsie Storrs had 13 points to lead all scorers.

The Eagles shot 21-66 from the field but forced 32 Waite turnovers.

