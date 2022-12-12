Wauseon inducts newest Athletic Hall of Fame class

The 10th class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame was recognized Saturday night before the varsity boys basketball game with Napoleon. The inductees were, front row from left: Justine Johnston (class of 2005), Lynelle Nofziger (teacher/coach since 1993). Back row: Doug Rupp (class of 1981), Dave Sauber (class of 1988).

