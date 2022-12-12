All-Ohio football released

Several athletes from the Fulton County area were named All-Ohio on the gridiron last week.
Wauseon had a trio selected in Division IV.
Tyson Rodriguez was named a second team All-Ohio defensive back for the Indians. Jude Armstrong was honorable mention All-Ohio as a wide receiver, and Justin Duncan honorable mention All-Ohio on the defensive line.
Archbold running back Carson Dominique was selected second team All-Ohio in Division V. Also, Chase Miller (defensive back) and Krayton Kern (punter) received third team All-Ohio honors for the Blue Streaks.
Honorable mention in Division V from the county were Delta’s Jerremiah Wolford (running back) and Archbold’s Gabe Chapa (linebacker).
In Division VI, Evergreen wide receiver Riley Dunbar was named honorable mention All-Ohio.