All-Ohio football released

Several athletes from the Fulton County area were named All-Ohio on the gridiron last week.

Wauseon had a trio selected in Division IV.

Tyson Rodriguez was named a second team All-Ohio defensive back for the Indians. Jude Armstrong was honorable mention All-Ohio as a wide receiver, and Justin Duncan honorable mention All-Ohio on the defensive line.

Archbold running back Carson Dominique was selected second team All-Ohio in Division V. Also, Chase Miller (defensive back) and Krayton Kern (punter) received third team All-Ohio honors for the Blue Streaks.

Honorable mention in Division V from the county were Delta’s Jerremiah Wolford (running back) and Archbold’s Gabe Chapa (linebacker).

In Division VI, Evergreen wide receiver Riley Dunbar was named honorable mention All-Ohio.

Archbold running back Carson Dominique runs through Wauseon tacklers in a game this season. Dominique made second team All-Ohio in Division V. Wauseon's Tyson Rodriguez races upfield after a catch against Napoleon this season. Rodriguez was recently named second team All-Ohio in Division IV as a defensive back for the Indians.