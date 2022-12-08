Archbold goes 1-1 at DPT Holiday Classic

DEFIANCE — Archbold fell to Ayersville in the Defiance Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, 40-29, Tuesday night.

For the Pilots, Kaylee Dockery led all scorers with 17 points. Ally Schindler tacked on nine points.

The Blue Streaks were paced by Carly Grime who finished with 12 points.

Archbold advanced to the championship after a 43-36 win over host Defiance on Monday.

Sophie Rupp led the Streaks on that night with 18 points, while Leah McQuade added 11. Grime and Makena Thiel each finished with seven points.

Archbold (5-2) travels to Kalida Thursday.

