BRYAN — Wauseon bowling swept Bryan Monday on the road. The boys defeated the Golden Bears 2,227-2,179, while the girls were victorious 2,120-1,985.

For the Wauseon boys, Ryan Marks rolled a 433 series, Parker Black 409, and Kane Panico 360. Jayde Ramos rolled a 377 series for the Wauseon girls, Rachel Carr 336, and Kendall Horner 309.

Wauseon next faces Liberty Center at River City Bowl-A-Way on Friday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Indian-logo-2.jpg