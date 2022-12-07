Wauseon falls short to Fairview, 45-40

Fairview outscored Wauseon 27-11 in the second half, earning a 45-40 come-from-behind victory at Wauseon in girls basketball Monday night.

The two teams were deadlocked at 36 entering the fourth quarter. The Apaches went up 39-36 early in the frame, but the Indians then took back the lead 40-39 around the halfway point following back-to-back baskets by Hayley Meyer.

However, as they had done several times throughout the game, Fairview hit a big 3-pointer when they needed it most, this time off the hand of Haley Hammer with 2:11 to play. The Apaches extended the lead at 44-40 with 1:27 remaining as Carrie Zeedyk knocked down two free throws.

Wauseon could not get any closer and Fairview’s Kelly Crites went 1 of 2 from the foul line to close out the game’s scoring.

In the first half, the Indians were able to get open looks from behind the three-point arc, sinking four of those shots. Aizlynn Coronado kick-started the three-point barrage in the first quarter, followed by back-to-back triples made by Kaylin Ehrsam to put the Indians ahead 14-8 after one.

Mackenzie Stasa got inside for a hoop but came up short on the tack on free throw; however, the Indians scooped up the rebound which led to another Ehrsam three, extending the Wauseon lead at 19-8.

Ehrsam paced the Indians with 14 points in the contest.

With just over three minutes left in the half, Zeedyk laid one in to trim the Indian lead to seven, 25-18.

But then Stasa gave the Indians momentum heading into the break. First she went coast-to-coast for a layup, then as the final seconds ticked down, she sank a jumper at the buzzer for a 29-18 Wauseon lead at the half.

Fairview tightened up its defense after the break.

The Indians maintained a six-point margin (34-28) after a Coronado triple with just under four minutes left in the period. But the Apaches responded with a 6-0 run to tie it, then buckets by Ehrsam and Zeedyk kept the score tied after three quarters.

Zeedyk led all scorers with 18 points, while Crites added 12 for the Apaches.

Meyer scored 10 points for Wauseon (3-2). Stasa and Coronado each finished with eight.

The Indians will visit Delta in a non-league matchup Thursday.

Mackenzie Stasa scores for Wauseon in a game with Fairview Monday. She finished with eight points on the night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Stasa-scores-v.-Fairview.jpg Mackenzie Stasa scores for Wauseon in a game with Fairview Monday. She finished with eight points on the night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Maite Marugan of Wauseon drives inside versus Fairview Monday. The Indians fell to the Apaches by a 45-40 margin. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Marugan-drives-inside.jpg Maite Marugan of Wauseon drives inside versus Fairview Monday. The Indians fell to the Apaches by a 45-40 margin. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Aizlynn Coronado handles the basketball during Monday’s game. Coronado scored eight points in the contest. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Coronado-v.-Fairview.jpg Wauseon’s Aizlynn Coronado handles the basketball during Monday’s game. Coronado scored eight points in the contest. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

