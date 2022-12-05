Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame set to induct its 10th class Saturday

The 10th class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame has been announced. The new inductees are Justine Johnston (class of 2005), Doug Rupp (class of 1981), Dave Sauber (class of 1988), and Lynelle Nofziger (teacher/coach since 1993).

The formal induction is scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 10 at the high school, prior to the varsity boys basketball game with Napoleon. An informal reception will follow the varsity game.

Each inductee will receive a plaque, with a duplicate to be displayed prominently in the high school.

Justine Johnston

Justine Johnston earned eight varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was all-league softball three years and earned 1st team all-state honors as a pitcher in 2003, including being named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year. School records attained by Johnston included: lowest ERA in a season (0.45) and career (0.78), most strikeouts in a season (239) and career (684), career pitching wins (63) and innings pitched in her career (610). Johnston pitched four years at Defiance College attaining many Defiance school records. She received the Sterling Award in 2005, and also the Triple-W two times.

Doug Rupp

Doug Rupp earned eight letters in football, basketball and baseball. He was 1st team all-league in 1980 and 1981 and the 1981 Sterling Award winner in baseball. His .483 batting average in 1981 was a school record that stood for 32 years. A highlight of his high school career was a sectional final performance with a two-hitter and 17 strikeouts. Rupp earned four letters at the University of Toledo as a relief pitcher.

Dave Sauber

Dave Sauber earned eight varsity letters in football, basketball and track. Sauber was the school record holder in the 110m high hurdles, 300m hurdles and long jump. His long jump record stood for 33 years. In football, Sauber was NWOAL 1st team and All-Ohio. Sauber was awarded the Triple-W two times. He played football at BGSU from 1988 – 1990.

Lynelle Nofziger

Lynelle Nofziger has taught mathematics at Wauseon Middle School since 1993. She was varsity softball coach at WHS for 13 years after three years as an assistant. The WHS softball teams were 241-101 from 1996-2008, and won four NWOAL championships, seven sectional championships, three district championships, and were regional runners-up in 1997, 2001 and 2007. Nofziger was the Crescent-News Coach of the Year in 1996 and 2001. She was also a girls varsity basketball assistant from 1994-2016, and coached junior high volleyball several years.