Wauseon dominates Archbold in wrestling season opener

Wauseon surrendered just two losses in the upper weights en route to a 61-12 victory in a wrestling dual at Archbold Thursday.

“Very happy with our performance tonight,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter on the match. “We really came out aggressive and scored points in every position. Sometimes you don’t know what you’ll get with the first match of the season, but I thought we looked very good. We had a good week of preparation that carried over into our dual tonight.”

Archbold did grab wins at 215 pounds and heavyweight, as Wyat Ripke pinned Wauseon’s Justin Duncan at 215 pounds and Blake Grime also pinned Josh Hodges in the heavyweight match.

Earning victories by pin for the Indians were Carter Stuckey at 106 pounds, Zaden Torres (132), Kale Waxler (157) and Austin Kovar (190).

They also won by technical fall at both 120 pounds and 138, where Larry Moreno won 19-4 over the Blue Streaks’ Jordan Rodriguez, then Antonio Torres downed Archbold’s Brennan Garrow 18-3.

Winning by decision for Wauseon were Mykale Schneider 2-1 over Jack Buchhop at 126 pounds, Benicio Torres 5-4 over Gabe Chapa at 144 pounds, and Manny Gante 7-5 over Ian Grime in the 150-pound match.

“We’ve been hit pretty hard with injuries already,” admitted Ritter. “We had a couple of guys who are (a) little more experienced at the varsity level not able to go tonight, but the young guys filling in for them did a heck of a job in their matches. I’m really excited about the potential of this team. We should only get better as the year goes on.”

Picking up forfeit wins for the Indians were Joseph Lugabihl (113), Bailey Nagel (165), and Zaidan Kessler (175).

Wauseon then went 4-1 and finished third at the Findlay Duals tournament held Saturday. The Indians won duals over Napoleon (30-26), Findlay (39-24), Lakota West (57-15) and Bellevue (68-6).

Their only loss came to the eventual champion Brecksville Broadview-Heights, 71-0.

Team takes third at Findlay Duals