Evergreen third, Swanton sixth at Derr Memorial

NORTHWOOD — Evergreen finished third and Swanton ended up sixth at the Jim Derr Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday in Northwood.

Perrysburg won the tournament by finishing ahead of Whitmer, 230-220. Evergreen had a score of 186 and Swanton 153.

The Vikings were led by Ayden Gleckler (132), Jack Stubleski (138) and Grant Richardson (175) who recorded first place finishes.

Gleckler pinned his way to the 132-pound title, winning by fall over Victor Ford of Sylvania Northview, Aiden Cordy of Woodmore, Ethan Mariscal of St. Joseph Central Catholic, Micah Balsmeyer of Lake and then Xavier Scott of Bowling Green in the championship match.

Stubleski pinned his way to the title match at 138 pounds. He earned wins by fall over Bryler Wedge of Lakota, Noah Quintero of Bowling Green, Damion Penske of Lake and Mazin Rukieh of Swanton.

In the first place match he won 3-1 versus David Bailey of Whitmer.

Richardson had some tough matches but was able to emerge victorious at 175 pounds. His day started with a pair of sudden victory wins over Jacob Roginski of Woodmore and Walker Howell of Lake.

Richardson then pinned Jeremiah Mckinney of Rogers and Shawn Moskowitz of Perrysburg, then defeated Adam Bileck of Start 6-2 in the semifinal. He had a rematch with Roginski in the final, this time winning by a margin of 3-1.

Taking third for the Vikings was Isaac Overfield at 144 pounds. Fourth place finishes went to Brodie Setmire (120) and Adam Smith (150).

Swanton got a runner-up finish from Camron Kirtz at 215 pounds.

He had six wins by pin, and also won 16-0 over Ivan Ellis in the semifinal match. In the championship Kirtz came up short against Eli Wolph of Woodmore who pinned him.

The Bulldogs got third place finishes from Rukieh (138) and Evan Smigelski (285). Rukieh won his third place match 10-3 over Bryce Jennings of Perrysburg, while Smigelski topped Joziah Smith of Northwood by pin.

Fourth place finishes for Swanton were by Trenton Eitniear (175) and Drake Harris (190). Vincent Fanelli (126) and Michael Holtsberry (165) took fifth.

2022 Northwood-Derr Memorial Tournament

Team Scores

1. Perrysburg 230; 2. Whitmer 220; 3. Evergreen 186; 4. Woodmore 174; 5. Bowling Green 169; 6. Swanton 153; 7. Lake 140; 8. Waite 123; 9. Rossford 88.5; 10. Sylvania Southview 10.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING.jpg