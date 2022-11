TONTOGANY — The Delta girls basketball team began the 2022-23 season on a high note Tuesday night, taking down Otsego 64-36 at their place.

Grace Munger scored 17 points to lead the Panthers. Khloe Weber added 13 points, Sophia Burres 11 and Kate Friess nine.

For the Knights, Sam Lehr led them with 12 points.

The Panthers’ next game is Monday when they will visit Lake.