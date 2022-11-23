Blackbirds stifled by Cadets in girls hoops

Pettisville had trouble handling Hilltop’s length defensively, and ultimately it proved too much as the visiting Cadets bested the Blackbirds 42-28 in a non-league girls basketball contest Tuesday night.

Hilltop hit three of their six 3-pointers in the opening quarter which saw them open up a 14-0 lead. Pettisville did not score until consecutive hoops from Olivia Miller to start the second quarter, making the difference 14-4 with 6:16 before halftime.

However, the Cadets responded as Mia Hancock buried a triple and Libbie Baker later scored inside. The visitors would take a 26-9 advantage into the halftime break.

Little was added to the scoreboard in the third quarter with the Cadets outpacing the Birds 8-2. The Cadet points came from a pair of Molly Dickinson threes, plus two foul shots from Jayma Bailey. Pettisville got on the board thanks to a putback hoop from Leah Beck, opening up the scoring in the third 3:04 in.

However, Pettisville refused to throw in the towel in the final period. Trailing by 23 entering the frame, they doubled up the Cadets (17-8) over the final eight minutes to reduce the final tally to 14.

Leading the Birds was Miller with 10 points. The Cadets had three in double figures as Dickinson finished with 14 points, Hancock 11 and Baker 10.

Hilltop outrebounded Pettisville 35-26, but the Birds did force eight more turnovers than their opponent, taking it away 29 times while committing 21 turnovers themselves.

The loss was Pettisville’s first of the season and puts them at 2-1. They travel to Ayersville on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Pettisville's Olivia Miller puts up a three-point shot in a non-league tilt with Hilltop Tuesday at home. Miller led the Blackbirds in scoring with 10 points. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Amanda Grimm drives in from the wing for Pettisville against Hilltop Tuesday. The Blackbirds fell to the Cadets by a 42-28 final. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Leah Beck of Pettisville draws a foul inside during Tuesday's contest. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest