Clay beats Evergreen, 40-31

Evergreen had the same fast start as they did in an opening night win over Lake, but again fell victim to a rash of turnovers that this time the Vikings could not overcome in a 40-31 loss to Oregon Clay Monday in non-league girls basketball.

Evergreen got back in the win column Tuesday with a 50-29 victory at Cardinal Stritch. The Vikes are now 2-1 on the year ahead of a matchup at Maumee Valley Country Day Saturday at 7 p.m.

Kennedy Emmitt’s top of the key triple and Ella Burgermeister’s layup off a loose ball helped the Vikings go up 9-4 in the first quarter; however, Evergreen went nine and a half minutes without a field goal and Clay took advantage.

An 11-0 run started by Camryn Reiter’s bucket and the senior guard’s triple put the Eagles on top 15-9.

That lead expanded to 22-11 before Addy Ricker’s basket broke the long drought from the floor with 1:22 left in the half.

Hannah Wilson’s basket 43 seconds into the third got the Vikes within double figures but Reiter’s three-point play and easy basket against the press, along with Kendra Stevens’ three-ball, made it 30-15 with 3:22 left in the quarter.

Emmitt and Ricker brought Evergreen back with a 12-0 burst.

Emmitt’s steal and score and long-range bomb was matched with Ricker’s bucket off a turnover and three-point play to get the Vikings within 30-25 after three.

Evergreen closed it to a one possession game when Ricker hit Bailey Lumbrezer for a layup to make it 30-27 with 7:15 left.

Brooke Sintobin’s putback and another from Ricker were matched by buckets from Reiter and Stevens to keep the Clay lead at 34-31. Then a Stevens runout basket with 2:12 to go and 4-6 from the foul line by the Eagles slammed the door.

Reiter and Stevens each had 14 points for Clay as the Eagles went 15-46 from the field with 19 turnovers.

No one hits double figures for Evergreen and the Vikings were 11-36 from the field, including a frigid 3-18 in the first half.

Evergreen had 22 turnovers.

Evergreen’s Ella Burgermeister with a layup against Clay Monday night. The Vikings fell to the Eagles 40-31 to drop to 1-1 on the young season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Burgermeister-layup-1.jpg Evergreen’s Ella Burgermeister with a layup against Clay Monday night. The Vikings fell to the Eagles 40-31 to drop to 1-1 on the young season. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Addison Ricker of Evergreen with a bucket inside versus Clay Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Ricker-hoop-1.jpg Addison Ricker of Evergreen with a bucket inside versus Clay Monday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kennedy Emmitt of Evergreen handles the ball on the left wing during Monday night’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Emmitt-handles-ball-1.jpg Kennedy Emmitt of Evergreen handles the ball on the left wing during Monday night’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen’s Brooke Sintobin drives towards the basket in a home game with Clay Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Sintobin-towards-hoop-1.jpg Evergreen’s Brooke Sintobin drives towards the basket in a home game with Clay Monday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest