Archbold downs Eastwood with second half blitz

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood 5-foot-7 junior Kayla Buehler hit five first half threes and the Eagles took a double-digit lead into the second quarter, but Archbold stormed back for a 58-46 victory Tuesday.

Buehler scored 19 first half points as the Eagles scored the first 10 points, led 21-9 early in the second quarter and were still up 29-21 at halftime.

But the Blue Streaks turned on the defense, forcing nine third quarter turnovers and outscoring the Eagles 21-4 in the third quarter to pull away.

The Blue Streaks were led by senior Leah McQuade, who had 19 points and five rebounds, and sophomore Alanna Pedraza and senior Carly Grime scored 11 apiece.

After making 6-of-15 field goals in the first half, Archbold made 16-of-22 in the second half to finish 22-for-37 (59%) from the floor.

Eastwood went 10-for-18 in the first half but made just 5-of-14 shots over the final 16 minutes to finish 15-of-32 (47%).

“I thought we came out to a slow start. Eastwood came out and hit a lot of shots, and we left them open, and they made us pay for it,” Archbold coach Brian Ziegler said.

“I thought as the game got going our defense settled down and forced some turnovers, which led to some fast breaks.

“We got some confidence, and we ran our offense well. I thought it was two real good teams going at each other.”

For Eastwood, Buehler finished with a game-high 23 points, and she had five steals, junior Amelia Ward had 10 points and two steals, and junior Paige Hoodlebrink had four points and six rebounds.

The Blue Streaks had a 19-17 advantage on the glass, and Archbold committed 17 turnovers to Eastwood’s 24.

For Archbold, Pedraza had three steals; Grime had two steals; freshman Makena Thiel had eight points and three steals; senior Sophie Rupp had seven points, five rebounds and two steals; and junior Alayna Perez added two points.

Eastwood junior Kayla Boehler (4) drives to the basket between Archbold defenders Leah McQuade (14) and Sophie Rupp (10) during the first quarter of a game at Eastwood High School Tuesday. Archbold defeated Eastwood 58-46. Photo by Scott Grau