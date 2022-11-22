Pettisville girls have hardworking group in 2022-23

Pettisville girls basketball has a strong team dynamic this season, and they hope that leads to more victories on the hardwood.

“We want to compete each night while putting ourselves in a situation (to) come out on top each night,” said longtime head coach Jason Waldvogel.

Their leading returnee for the 2022-23 season is Ellie Grieser. She was named second team All-Buckeye Border Conference and honorable mention All-District 7 last season. Grieser averaged nine points per game during the 2021-22 season.

Another key returnee is Amanda Grimm, an honorable mention All-BBC performer a season ago. She averaged 5.5 points per game.

Other returning letter winners include Alli King (4.5 ppg), Leah Beck (4.4 ppg), Bella Strauss, Grace Crawford (4 ppg) and Hollyn Klopfenstein (3 ppg). Newcomers to the roster are Lily Wiemken, Morgan Blosser, and Olivia Miller.

“We have a group that is willing to put the hard work in and play for the TEAM. Our numbers are good with a decent amount of varsity experience. The team is balanced in most aspects of the game,” said Waldvogel on his team’s strengths.

As it relates to potential areas of improvement, the Blackbirds aim to improve on the glass.

“Rebounding is something we look to improve upon while understanding the different situations of the game,” explained Waldvogel.

The lone letter winner the Birds will have to replace is Meleah Plank.

Pettisville finished 1-6 in the BBC last season and will look to up that win total in 2022-23.

“We think the league will be fairly balanced and hope to compete towards the top,” said the Blackbird coach of the BBC race.

Pettisville’s returning letter winners for the 2022-23 season. Front row (seated), from left: Amanda Grimm, Olivia Miller, Leah Beck, Lily Wiemken and Grace Crawford. Back row: Alli King, Bella Strauss, Ellie Grieser and Hollyn Klopfenstein. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Pettisville-Girls-Letterwinners.jpg Pettisville’s returning letter winners for the 2022-23 season. Front row (seated), from left: Amanda Grimm, Olivia Miller, Leah Beck, Lily Wiemken and Grace Crawford. Back row: Alli King, Bella Strauss, Ellie Grieser and Hollyn Klopfenstein. Photo provided The 2022-23 Pettisville girls basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Pettisville-Girls-Bball-.jpg The 2022-23 Pettisville girls basketball team. Photo provided