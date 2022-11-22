Low numbers could prove costly for Eagles

The Fayette girls basketball team has quality girls who will compete hard, but low numbers could make it hard for them this season.

“We will have to find scoring threats since all returning players averaged less than 10 points combined,” said head coach Ryan Colegrove on his outlook for the season. “Our younger girls will bring some aggressiveness, that will make everybody better. If we progress as hoped, we could be competitive with a lot of the teams on our schedule.”

The top returnee for Fayette this season is Nevaeh Powers, who was named honorable mention All-Buckeye Border Conference after last season. She averaged 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

Others returning for the Eagles include Hannah Kovar, Demi Storrs (2.2 points per game), Kenadie Ramay and Emersyn Sinks.

Newcomers added will be Zoie Brown, Erika Fetterman, Willow Mitchell, Mesa Gorsuch, Kelsie Storrs, Kayla Sliwinski and Addison Schang.

Strengths for his team according to Colegrove are the attitude of the girls, their effort, and that they are “very coachable.”

The main weakness is their numbers, having only 12 girls in the program. “Not much varsity experience coming back from last year,” Colegrove said.

A key loss from last year’s team is Gracee Bingman (4 ppg, 4.1 rpg), a honorable mention All-BBC selection. Emma Leininger (3.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Jada Reinking (3 rpg), Brooke Vanderveer (4 rpg), Alicyn Brown (3.2 rpg) and Keitlyn Sepp are also gone.

Colegrove notes that the BBC title chase could be a tight battle.

“The league in general, should be pretty balanced. Some of the top teams from last year lost some major players,” he said.

