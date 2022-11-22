Pettisville boys return 4 starters

The Pettisville boys basketball team will look to up their win total from last season in 2022-23. They finished the 2021-22 campaign at 12-11 with a 5-2 mark in the Buckeye Border Conference.

The Blackbirds will be led by senior center Cayden Jacoby, who was named first team All-BBC, second team All-District 7 and third team All-Northwest District last season. Jacoby averaged 15.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game a season ago.

Also returning is Joey Ripke, who was second team All-BBC and honorable mention All-District 7. He averaged 7.9 points per game in 2021-22.

Jaret Beck (honorable mention All-BBC) and Sean Adkins are also back for the Birds. Beck averaged 10 ppg and Adkins 5.1 ppg a season ago.

“We return four starters: Cayden Jacoby, Joey Ripke, Jaret Beck, and Sean Adkins. We will rely on their experience and leadership to carry this team,” explained head coach Brian Leppelmeier of his team’s strengths.

Newcomers to the roster will be Johnny Fenton, Dane Waidelich, Jack Leppelmeier and Creighton Aeschliman.

They will have to replace Zakkai Kaufmann, an honorable mention all-league and District 7 performer a year ago. Kaufmann averaged 4.2 ppg and 2.3 assists per game.

Also departing were Gideon Myers, Josh Basselman, and Nate Rupp.

“Developing more depth,” Coach Leppelmeier said of a potential weakness.

Pettisville finished second in the BBC last year. This season they will try to make the climb to the top.

“The conference will be balanced and very competitive,” said the Blackbird coach on his outlook for the BBC.

Pettisville returns four letter winners this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Pettisville-Boys-Letterwinners.jpg Pettisville returns four letter winners this season. Photo provided The 2022-23 Pettisville boys basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Pettisville-Boys-Bball-.jpg The 2022-23 Pettisville boys basketball team. Photo provided