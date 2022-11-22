All-league talent back for Fayette boys

Fayette boys basketball returns a host of letter winners this year as they look to stack up as many wins as they can.

“This group of boys have put a lot of time in during the offseason. Now it is time to transfer that onto the basketball court this year. We look forward to competing every night, leaving everything on the court,” said veteran coach Todd Mitchell.

Notable returnees for the Eagles include Kaden Frenn, who was second team All-Buckeye Border Conference and Wyatt Mitchell, a honorable mention All-BBC selection. Frenn averaged 8.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22, while Mitchell averaged 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds a game.

The Eagles also return Skylar Lester (4.5 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game), Demetrius Whiteside (2.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Xander Dunnett (5.1 ppg) and Chase Moats. A newcomer to the squad is Dylan New.

“We have three starters and three other players with varsity experience coming back,” said Coach Mitchell. “We are looking to have a balanced scoring attack with several different players able to score on any given night. This is a fun group and they make coming to practice a joy each day.”

However, Fayette does lose some quality pieces.

Among those are Elijah Lerma, a first team All-BBC and District 7 selection. Lerma averaged 18 ppg and 5.1 rpg as a senior. Quinn Mitchell (second team All-BBC, honorable mention District 7) also departs after averaging 10.2 ppg and 2.2 rpg last season.

Owen Lemley graduated as well for the Eagles.

“We won’t have a lot of depth so staying healthy will be a very important part of the season,” noted Coach Mitchell.

The Eagles will look to improve upon their league record of a season ago. They finished 10-12 overall and 3-4 in the BBC.

“The league will be very competitive again this year,” admitted Coach Mitchell. “With the new league format again this year, it will be very important to be playing your best basketball as we enter league play.”

Fayette opens the season at home versus Pettisville Saturday in a non-league tilt.

The 2022-23 Fayette boys basketball team.

