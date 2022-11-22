Viking girls to have more camaraderie this season

The Evergreen girls basketball program looks to come together as a team in order to have more success in 2022-23.

“We look forward to the season and will work hard towards being simple, solid and sound,” said head coach Brittaney Cymbolin. “We know our league will be difficult, so we must focus on staying positive, working as a unit, and being relentless on both ends of the floor.”

A key returning piece for the Vikings this season is Macy Chamberlin, a second team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and honorable mention All-District 7 selection last season. Chamberlin averaged 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Addison Ricker (honorable mention District 7), Lucy Serna (honorable mention All-NWOAL), Brooke Sintobin and Hannah Wilson are back as well. Ricker averaged 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while Serna notched 6.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.

Evergreen will also be adding newcomers Kennedy Emmitt, Brookelyn Gleckler, Katie Huffman and Ella Burgermeister.

“Our strengths will be our ability to execute, work as a unit, and camaraderie across all teams,” explained Cymbolin.

The most notable loss for the Vikings is that of Rebekah Bowser. She averaged 17.6 points per game as a senior. Bowser was also first team All-NWOAL and in District 7, second team All-Northwest District and honorable mention All-Ohio.

They also lose Jocelyn Schuster, Jessica Riggs, Lydia Valentine and Sydney Woodring. “Our weakness will be depth,” said Cymbolin.

The Vikings last season went 3-4 in the NWOAL. They will look to get over .500 this year.

“As always the NWOAL is usually a pretty balanced league,” noted Cymbolin. “I foresee Bryan being the team to beat with their size and Coach Grosjean’s development of his youth program several years ago, which has now placed his team in an excellent position for continued success.”

The 2022-23 Evergreen girls basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Evergreen-girls.jpg The 2022-23 Evergreen girls basketball team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.