Depth a positive for Evergreen boys

Evergreen boys basketball will need to make steady improvements as the year progresses in order to have success this season.

“We will be young,” admitted longtime head coach Jerry Keifer. “We are inexperienced, but we will play hard and continue to get better.”

A big loss from last season comes in the form of the departure of two-time Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year Evan Lumbrezer. He was also first team All-Northwest District, first team All-District 7 and special mention All-Ohio in Division III.

Also gone from last year are RJ Shunck (second team All-NWOAL, honorable mention District 7), Ethan Loeffler (honorable mention All-NWOAL/District 7), Brock Hudik (honorable mention District 7) and Landen Vance.

Looking to help fill that void is Eli Keifer, who returns after a season in which he made honorable mention All-NWOAL and District 7. The younger Keifer averaged nine points per game for the Vikings during the 2021-22 campaign.

Also back for Evergreen are Tyson Woodring (3.8 ppg), Drew Gillen (2.2 ppg), and Ben Ruetz. Newcomers looking to make an impact include Ryder Hudik, Walker Lumbrezer, Riley Dunbar, Blade Walker and Jesse Spradlin.

“Depth, we will have 9-10 players that will play,” said Coach Keifer on a strength for his team this season.

Their depth and tenacity on the court will be called upon to make up for a lack of size. “We are not a big team,” admits the Viking mentor.

Coach Keifer sees a tough fight at the top of the league for the NWOAL crown.

“Swanton, Archbold, PH, Wauseon would be my top four,” he said.

Evergreen travels to Clay to tip off the season this Friday.

