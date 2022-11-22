Delta girls looking for more growth in 2022-23 season

The Delta girls basketball team looks to continue to make strides in 2022-23.

The Panthers return eight letter winners this season. Key pieces back this season are Khloe Weber and Sophia Burres, both of whom were honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and All-District 7 a season ago.

Weber averaged 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while Burres averaged 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Also returning are Grace Munger (7.3 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game), Olivia Smith (3.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Kate Friess, Kendall Sprow, Olivia Turi and Ashlyn Lamb.

“The coaching staff is pleased with the team’s growth from last season and we are starting to see more cohesion on the court,” said second-year coach Kelsey Gillen. “The confidence level has grown and we are reading where each other are on the floor, as a unit. With our main areas of focus this season being communication on defense and more movement offensively and having eight returning varsity players we are excited to see the continued growth this season.”

Newcomers to the Panther team this season are Abbey Todd, Kyla Risner, Ellie Martinez and Keagyn Gillen.

“Returning eight varsity players. We were in a lot of games last year that we just couldn’t pull ahead in the end, hoping with continued growth this year we will be able to pull off a few more wins,” Coach Gillen on her team’s strengths.

Their biggest weakness comes as a result of an injury to one of their returning players. “Starter Alani Haas injured her shoulder during volleyball and recently had surgery,” said the Delta coach.

The lone letter winner gone from last year is Jersey Irelan.

In the NWOAL, the Panthers hope to be more competitive this season.

“Last year we finished sixth in the league, we are looking to raise a few more spots this year and add more wins in the league,” noted Coach Gillen.

Delta is at Otsego to begin the season Tuesday night.

