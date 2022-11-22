Archbold girls to be led by guard play

The Archbold girls basketball team aims to put together another winning season in 2022-23. They finished last season with a 15-8 record and 5-2 mark in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.

“We have a good mixture with the seven returning and younger first year players,” said head coach Brian Ziegler. “Our quickness and effort will need to overcome our lack of height. We always play a tough schedule going against good players and coaches so we’ll need to be prepared every night.”

The Blue Streaks’ lone returnee with postseason accolades is Leah McQuade, who averaged 8.5 points per game a season ago. McQuade was named first team All-NWOAL, and honorable mention both in the Northwest District and District 7.

Other returning letter winners are Sophie Rupp (3.8 ppg), Carly Grime (2.5 ppg), Meg Mellow, Alivia Rodriguez, Alayana Perea and Norah Ruffer. The Streaks will be adding Alanna Pedraz, Makena Thiel, Nyah Grime, Grace Meyer and Aunali Reyes.

“Seven returning along with experienced guards will lead us,” Ziegler said on the main strength of his team this year.

Their weaknesses include height plus rebounding and post play, according to the coach.

The biggest loss from last season is Addi Ziegler, a second team all-league and District 7 performer, and honorable mention All-Northwest District. Ziegler averaged 11.8 ppg in 2021-22.

Also gone for the Streaks are Addison Moyer (honorable mention all-league), Harley Phillips (honorable mention all-league), and Karsyn Hostetler. Moyer and Phillips each averaged 5.2 ppg last season, while Hostetler finished at an even 5 ppg.

Archbold travels to Wauseon this Friday for a non-league battle.

Archbold girls basketball’s returning letter winners for the 2022-23 season. Front row, from left: Carly Grime, Alivia Rodriguez, Alayna Perez. Back row: Meg Mello, Norah Ruffer, Sophie Rupp, Leah McQuade. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Archbold-girl-letterwinners.jpg Archbold girls basketball’s returning letter winners for the 2022-23 season. Front row, from left: Carly Grime, Alivia Rodriguez, Alayna Perez. Back row: Meg Mello, Norah Ruffer, Sophie Rupp, Leah McQuade. Photo provided The 2022-23 Archbold girls basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_ARCH-VGK-TEAM.jpg The 2022-23 Archbold girls basketball team. Photo provided

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

