Archbold boys to lean on emergence of young players

The Archbold boys basketball team has a pair of all-league and all-district performers back to help them on the hardwood this season.

“We will be replacing a lot of graduated seniors but there are a lot of opportunities for younger guys to step up and fill roles,” said head coach Joe Frank, entering his fifth season at the helm of the program. “Our goal is to play as hard as we possibly can and improve in all areas of the game. We hope to make up for our lack of size by using our team quickness and being very aggressive.”

The leading returnee for the Blue Streaks in 2022-23 is Alex Roth. He averaged 10.5 points per game as a junior, along with being named second team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League, second team All-District 7 and honorable mention in the Northwest District.

Another key returning letter winner is Cade Brenner (honorable mention All-NWOAL/District 7). Brenner averaged 8 points per game a season ago.

Jayden Seiler (5.5 ppg), Sonny Phillips (2.3 ppg), and Chase Miller are also back for Archbold. Newcomers on the squad are Asa Hudson, Josiah Gomez, Stephen Diller, Jerry Rodriguez, Evan Wendt and Micah Nofziger.

Frank lists overall team speed/quickness, hard-working, and team chemistry as attributes his team possesses this year. Their weaknesses are inexperience — with just one senior on the roster — and rebounding due to a lack of size.

Like the Blue Streak football team had to in the fall, the basketball team will have to replace the production lost by the graduation of DJ Newman (first team All-NWOAL/District 7, second team All-Northwest District, special mention All-Ohio).

In addition to Newman, the Streaks will be replacing Tyler Hurst, Brady Johns, Gavin Bailey and Ashton Kammeyer.

Archbold finished just 4-3 in the NWOAL last season, looking up in the standings at league champion Swanton, Evergreen and Patrick Henry.

Frank expects the league won’t do his team any favors this year. “Our schedule will be very challenging and the NWOAL will be a meat grinder this season,” he said.

Archbold opens at home versus Wauseon this Saturday in non-league play.

Archbold boys basketball’s returning letter winners for the 2022-23 season. Front row, from left: Sonny Phillips, Chase Miller. Back row: Jayden Seiler, Alex Roth, Cade Brenner. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Archbold-boy-letterwinners.jpg Archbold boys basketball’s returning letter winners for the 2022-23 season. Front row, from left: Sonny Phillips, Chase Miller. Back row: Jayden Seiler, Alex Roth, Cade Brenner. Photo provided The 2022-23 Archbold boys basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_ARCH-VBBK-TEAM.jpg The 2022-23 Archbold boys basketball team. Photo provided

By Max Householder [email protected]amidwest.com

