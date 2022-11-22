Dogs will try for back-to-back league titles

Swanton boys basketball has a strong foundation returning from their Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship run in 2021-22.

“As always, we hope to stay healthy and have our best players available,” said head coach Bruce Smith, last year’s NWOAL Coach of the Year and Co-Coach of the Year in the Northwest District. “We expect to be very competitive versus a challenging schedule.”

Highlighting the returning letter winners for the Bulldogs this season are Luc Borojevich (6.5 points per game), Cole Mitchey (9.1 ppg), and Hayden Callicotte (3.2 ppg).

Luc Borojevich was second team All-NWOAL and in District 7, Mitchey honorable mention All-NWOAL and District 7, and Callicotte honorable mention All-NWOAL.

Swanton also gets back Ryan O’Shea, Kayden Davis, Charlie Wood, Drew Smigelski and Jake Robinson. Keyon Johnson is a newcomer to the roster.

“We have good size (Wood 6-9 and Davis 6-5) and our guards are very quick and are experienced,” said the Bulldog mentor. “I believe we will be better defensively early and hopefully our offense will progress quickly.”

The Dogs will have to replace three letter winners from last year’s 20-3 team.

The loss that will likely hurt the most is that of Nic Borojevich, who was first team All-NWOAL, All-Northwest District and in District 7, along with receiving special mention All-Ohio honors.

Sam Betz (honorable mention All-NWOAL/District 7) and Lathan Pawlowicz also depart.

“We have to find a way to make up for the 30 ppg that the three seniors contributed,” said Smith.

Swanton will set their sights on repeating as league champions, but the challenges posed by the other teams are real.

“Like last year I expect it to be very balanced and any one of 5-6 teams could end up on top,” Smith said of the NWOAL race.

Swanton is at home against Lake to begin the season Friday, Nov. 25.

Luc Borojevich lays one in for Swanton in a game against Patrick Henry during the 2021-22 season. He is back for his senior season this year. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Luc-Borojevich-layin.jpg Luc Borojevich lays one in for Swanton in a game against Patrick Henry during the 2021-22 season. He is back for his senior season this year. File photo Swanton’s Kayden Davis kicks out to an open shooter after drawing in the defense during a non-league contest with Edgerton last season. Davis adds size to the Bulldogs’ lineup this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Davis-kicks-outside.jpg Swanton’s Kayden Davis kicks out to an open shooter after drawing in the defense during a non-league contest with Edgerton last season. Davis adds size to the Bulldogs’ lineup this season. File photo Swanton’s Cole Mitchey attempts a shot from in close that is contested by Liberty Center’s Evan Conrad during a NWOAL matchup last season. Mitchey averaged 9.1 points per game last season and returns. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Mitchey-shot-v.-LC.jpg Swanton’s Cole Mitchey attempts a shot from in close that is contested by Liberty Center’s Evan Conrad during a NWOAL matchup last season. Mitchey averaged 9.1 points per game last season and returns. File photo

By Max Householder [email protected]

