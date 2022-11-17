Returning players, talented youth are strengths for Wauseon girls

The Wauseon girls basketball team returns a few pieces off of last year’s memorable district championship run. The Indians finished 22-4 overall in 2021-22 and 6-1 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, their lone blemish a loss to outright league champion Bryan.

Wauseon claimed a Division III district title after beating a tough Elmwood squad, but fell in the regional semifinal to Ottawa-Glandorf.

They return four letter winners who garnered experience during that run. Those are Hayley Meyer, Kaylin Ehrsam, Johanna Tester and Mackenzie Stasa.

“Wauseon girls basketball’s 4 returning letterwinners are welcoming in a very talented, yet young, group of players. We hope to improve every game, stay healthy and continue to build a successful program,” said head coach Dan Seiler of his team this season.

Seiler boasts a 68-27 record during his tenure at Wauseon, now beginning his fifth season. He was named District 7 Coach of the Year after last season.

The leading returnee for the Indians is Meyer, a three-year letter winner who was honorable mention All-NWOAL and in District 7 in 2021-22.

However, the Indians will have to replace the likes of Marisa Seiler, Kadence Carroll, Autumn Pelok, Ellie Rodriguez and Madison Strauss.

Seiler was NWOAL Player of the Year, Co-Player of the Year with Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrash in the Northwest District, first team in District 7, and second team All-Ohio.

Pelok was first team All-NWOAL, third team All-Northwest District, and honorable mention in District 7. Carroll made second team All-NWOAL and honorable mention in both the Northwest District and District 7, while Rodriguez was honorable mention All-NWOAL and in District 7.

Young players will need to step up in order to fill that void.

As mentioned, the Indians fell one game short of a league title last season. This year they will look to capture the league crown again, last doing so when they tied with Archbold and Bryan in the 2019-20 season.

“The NWOAL is a competitive league and we hope to compete against some strong teams,” said Coach Seiler.

Wauseon opens the season Friday when they welcome in Anthony Wayne.

The 2022-23 Wauseon girls basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Wauseon-girls.jpg The 2022-23 Wauseon girls basketball team. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s returning letter winners this season are Mackenzie Stasa, Johanna Tester, Hayley Meyer, and Kaylin Ehrsam. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Wauseon-girl-letterwinners.jpg Wauseon’s returning letter winners this season are Mackenzie Stasa, Johanna Tester, Hayley Meyer, and Kaylin Ehrsam. Photos by Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

