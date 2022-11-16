Keith’s TD keeps Falcons championship hopes alive

TOLEDO — Bowling Green scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Matt McDonald to Ta’ron Keith with nine seconds remaining to defeat rival Toledo, 42-35, Tuesday at the Glass Bowl.

Keith did a lot of the work himself, breaking several tackles on his way to the end zone.

Not only does BGSU win the Battle of I-75, but the Falcons remain in the hunt for a Mid-American Conference East Division title.

The Falcons improve to 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the MAC, one game behind Ohio (8-3, 6-1).

If the Falcons beat the Bobcats next Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Peden Stadium in Athens, the two teams would tie and BGSU would be the division champion based on a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Buffalo, at 5-5 and 4-2, also figures into the mix, having lost to Ohio 45-24 but defeated the Falcons, 38-7. The Bulls host Akron Saturday and Kent State on Saturday, Nov. 26.

If somehow BGSU survives Buffalo and Ohio and wins the MAC East, it would set up a MAC championship showdown between the Falcons and Toledo at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 3 at noon.

Toledo, 7-4 overall, has already clinched the MAC West title.

With its sixth win BGSU also becomes bowl eligible for the first time since 2015.

It was the 87th meeting between the Falcons and the Rockets for the two schools whose stadiums are located 25 miles apart. Toledo leads the all-time series with BGSU, 42-41-4.