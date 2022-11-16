Chaney Brodbeck headed to Wheeling for volleyball

Archbold’s Chaney Brodbeck recently signed with Wheeling University to continue her academic and volleyball career. Front row, from left: Tara Brodbeck (mother), Chaney, Kyle Brodbeck (father). Back row: Head Archbold Volleyball Coach Debbie Culler, Pineapple Club Coach Bobbie Thompson.
