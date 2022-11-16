Posted on by

Chaney Brodbeck headed to Wheeling for volleyball


Archbold’s Chaney Brodbeck recently signed with Wheeling University to continue her academic and volleyball career. Front row, from left: Tara Brodbeck (mother), Chaney, Kyle Brodbeck (father). Back row: Head Archbold Volleyball Coach Debbie Culler, Pineapple Club Coach Bobbie Thompson.

Archbold’s Chaney Brodbeck recently signed with Wheeling University to continue her academic and volleyball career. Front row, from left: Tara Brodbeck (mother), Chaney, Kyle Brodbeck (father). Back row: Head Archbold Volleyball Coach Debbie Culler, Pineapple Club Coach Bobbie Thompson.


Photo provided

Archbold’s Chaney Brodbeck recently signed with Wheeling University to continue her academic and volleyball career. Front row, from left: Tara Brodbeck (mother), Chaney, Kyle Brodbeck (father). Back row: Head Archbold Volleyball Coach Debbie Culler, Pineapple Club Coach Bobbie Thompson.

Archbold’s Chaney Brodbeck recently signed with Wheeling University to continue her academic and volleyball career. Front row, from left: Tara Brodbeck (mother), Chaney, Kyle Brodbeck (father). Back row: Head Archbold Volleyball Coach Debbie Culler, Pineapple Club Coach Bobbie Thompson.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Chaney-Brodbeck.jpgArchbold’s Chaney Brodbeck recently signed with Wheeling University to continue her academic and volleyball career. Front row, from left: Tara Brodbeck (mother), Chaney, Kyle Brodbeck (father). Back row: Head Archbold Volleyball Coach Debbie Culler, Pineapple Club Coach Bobbie Thompson. Photo provided