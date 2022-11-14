Posted on by

Fayette, Wauseon hoops teams face off on the hardwood


Wauseon center Hayley Meyer floats one up into the hoop Friday night as the Indians took on Fayette in a Foundation Game scrimmage in both girls and boys basketball.

Kelsie Storrs of Fayette gets around her defender and heads toward the hoop Friday night.


Fayette’s Wyatt Mitchell strips the ball from Wauseon’s Tyson Rodriguez as he goes up for a basket Friday night in the Foundation Game.


Elijah McLeod goes up for a layup after a Wauseon steal Friday night in the boys portion of the Foundation Game.


