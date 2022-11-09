Quality experience returns for Wauseon girls bowling team

The Wauseon girls bowling team returns some key pieces from last year as they look to show improvement heading into the upcoming season.

Returning for the Indians are Danielle Carr, who was first team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League in 2021-22. Jayde Ramos was second team All-NWOAL, and she is back after qualifying for the state competition last season.

Natalie Stevens also is back for Wauseon. They lose Ember Pahl.

Newcomers for Wauseon will be Kymberly Yocum, Kendall Horner, Josie Spires, Drue Roush and Rachel Carr.

“Experience of the newcomers will combine with the returners to make the team good,” said head coach Chuck Carr on strengths of the team in 2022-23.

In order to compete at the level they want to, the Indians will need to stay healthy, according to Coach Carr.

“Injuries,” he said of a potential weakness. “Due to other sport(s), injuries and past injuries will be this team’s nemesis.”

Wauseon hosts Defiance on Friday, Nov. 18 to begin the season. Action begins at 4 p.m.

Wauseon's Jayde Ramos bowls at the 2022 NWOAL Bowling Championships. Ramos returns for the Indians this season after advancing all the way to state as a junior.