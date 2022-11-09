Locals race to glory at state meet

Fayette’s Jose Blanco, right, runs in the Division III boys race at the OHSAA State Cross Country State Championships held Saturday at Fortress Obetz.

Josilyn Welch of Delta at the OHSAA State Cross Country Championships last weekend. She placed 21st in the Division III girls race, a 30-spot improvement from the 2021 meet.

Archbold’s Sophie Rupp finished 26th at state cross country over the weekend.

Aden McCarty of Archbold ended up placing 83rd in the Division III boys race Saturday at state cross country.

Wyatt Mitchell of Fayette runs at the state meet last weekend. He took 97th in the Division III boys race for the Eagles.

Pettisville’s Zach McWatters finished 62nd in the Division III boys race.

Wauseon’s Aidan Pena made the podium in the D-II boys race last Saturday at state cross country. Pena earned All-Ohio honors by finishing 18th.