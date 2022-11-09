Wauseon boys returning 5 seniors

The Wauseon boys bowling team returns seven letter winners from a year ago as they look to improve on last year’s 3-9 record.

“I believe we could have a very strong year as long as we can stay focused and cover our spares,” said head coach Kody Moden on his outlook for his boys. “They will throw many strikes but to stay competitive we need simple spares covered. The senior boys have some high expectations that are attainable if they can work through the rough patches that the bowling season can throw their way.”

The most notable returnee for the Indians is senior Ryan Marks who was selected honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League. Also back are fellow seniors Parker Black, Kage Little, Kane Panico, and Isaiah Luce, in addition to sophomores Landon Gleckler and Clayton Hilton.

Newcomers to the squad will be Thomas Reed and Evan Stevens.

“We have a solid group with good experience returning,” Moden said. “Even though the record looked weak we had a lot of matches that were very competitive. The four returning varsity letter winners should be much better and be able to pick each other up when someone may be struggling.”

But despite returning a bevy of letter winners, there is some questionable spots within the roster.

“Beyond the top four we are young and/or inexperienced for match play. But the talent is there if we can tap into it and be patient as they develop,” explains Moden.

According to Moden, look for Liberty Center to be the favorite for the NWOAL title. They tied with Bryan a season ago.

“I believe Liberty Center will be the team to beat in league play. They are strong from top to bottom and have four of their top five returning from a strong 21-22 season. Bryan and Patrick Henry, while losing some strong players, won’t be intimidated and will challenge for a title. I believe we can be right in that group if we take care of business but you never know what any team may do on a given night so everyone will need to bring their ‘A’ game every match.”

Wauseon begins the season by hosting Defiance on Friday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.

Parker Black of Wauseon in action at the 2022 NWOAL Bowling Championships. He returns for his senior year in 2022-23. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Black-bowls.jpg Parker Black of Wauseon in action at the 2022 NWOAL Bowling Championships. He returns for his senior year in 2022-23. File photo Kage Little of Wauseon competes at the NWOAL tournament a season ago. The senior is back for the Indians this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Kage-Little.jpg Kage Little of Wauseon competes at the NWOAL tournament a season ago. The senior is back for the Indians this season. File photo

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.