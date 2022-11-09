Dominique back to lead Streaks on the mat

The Archbold wrestling team shows signs of promise entering the 2022-23 campaign, returning a plethora of letter winners.

Key returning pieces include Brodie Dominique, who was Division III state runner-up at 144 pounds at the 2022 tournament. Dominique is expected to wrestle at 150 pounds this season for the Blue Streaks.

Also back is Hayden Dickman who was a state qualifier at 190 pounds last year. He drops down to wrestle at 175 pounds in 2022-23.

Other returnees include Mason Miller (state alternate), Jordan Rodriguez (district qualifier), Jack Buchhop, Tristan Wyse, Brennan Garrow, Gabe Chapa (district placer), Ian Grime, Edward Yoder, Wyat Ripke (state alternate), Dylan Aeschliman (district placer), Braxton Milliman and Blake Grime.

“Our best guys have the expectation of being state placers. We will be competitive in most dual meets,” said veteran head coach Brian Becher on his outlook for his boys.

With girls wrestling now a sanctioned sport by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the Streaks have Lydia Epling, Trinity Lauber, Julia Azua and Kaitlin Wood returning.

“Our numbers are good with 28 boys and 11 girls signed up,” explained Becher of his program’s strengths. “We have good post-season experience with six of our returning guys having placed at the district tournament and a seventh that was one match from placing.”

Archbold is not experienced across the board, however, making some weights weaker than others.

“We will be counting on a couple of wrestlers without a lot of varsity experience to fill some spots in our lineup,” noted the Blue Streak mentor.

Becher expects the Northwest Ohio Athletic League to continue its reputation of having strong wrestlers and teams.

His outlook for the league race is Wauseon on top followed closely by Delta and Liberty Center. He then has the Streaks at fourth, Evergreen fifth, Bryan sixth, Patrick Henry seventh and Swanton eighth.

“Delta, Liberty Center, and Wauseon all have great dual meet teams. I expect the majority of teams in our league to have at least one state qualifier, and half of the teams to have multiple state qualifiers,” Becher said.

Archbold will host Wauseon for a non-league match to begin the season Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Archbold's Brodie Dominique, top, in action at the Division III district tournament at Rossford High School last season. Dominique is back for his junior season after finishing as state runner-up.

By Max Householder [email protected]

