County runners show off talent at state

OBETZ — Several area runners ended their season at the OHSAA Cross Country Championships held at the Fortress Obetz complex near Columbus Saturday.

In Division II, Wauseon’s Aidan Pena made the podium in the boys race. Pena finished 18th and posted a time of 16:24.6.

Fellow Wauseon senior, Jack Callan, placed 51st and ran the race in 17:01.6.

The Archbold boys team had qualified in Division III, but they placed 18th out of 20 teams and finished with a 362 team score.

Leading the way for the Blue Streaks was Caleb Harrow, finishing 47th (17:02.1). Aden McCarty ended up at 83rd (17:27.4).

Pettisville’s Zach McWatters took 62nd (17:13.4). For Fayette, Wyatt Mitchell placed 97th (17:35.8) and Jose Blanco 122nd (18:00.6).

Delta sophomore Josilyn Welch returned to state this year, placing 21st in the Division III girls race with a time of 19:15.5. It was a 30-spot improvement from a year ago.

Archbold’s Sophie Rupp took 26th and posted a time of 19:30.4. Leslie Burrow of Fayette finished 49th (20:09.4) for the Eagles. Pettisville’s Kendall Sears ended up 66th (20:32.6).

Also out of the NWOAL, the Liberty Center girls took fifth as a team with a 184 while Patrick Henry was eighth with a 232.

