Local girls frequent District 7 teams

A plethora of area girls notched honors when all-district teams were announced recently by the District 7 Volleyball Coaches Association.
In Division III, Sofie Taylor of Swanton was selected District 7 Player of the Year. Joining her on first team all-district was teammate Katlyn Floyd.
For Archbold, Keely Culler and Chaney Brodbeck garnered first team all-district. Second team all-district in Fulton County were Lyla Nash of Evergreen and Maddie Smith of Swanton.
Honorable mention in Division III were Olivia Liechty and Ella Bowman of Archbold; Khloe Weber and Sydney Churchill of Delta; Ellie Johnson of Evergreen; and Morgan Smith of Swanton.
Wauseon had a pair make second team All-District 7 in Division II. Receiving that honor were Jazmine Barajas and Hayley Meyer. Addy Case received honorable mention all-district honors for the Indians.
Paris Coopshaw and Liz Rochefort of Pettisville garnered second team all-district honors in Division IV. Naomi Richer was honorable mention for the Blackbirds.
District 7 Volleyball
Division II
First team
Ella Vorst, sr., Lake; Vayda Delventhal, jr., Lake; Camy Wedge, sr., Maumee; Kate Owens, sr., Maumee; Faith Keefer, jr., Otsego; Emily Genson, jr., Otsego; Olivia Rust, jr., Rossford.
Player of the Year: Taryn DeWese, jr., Lake.
Coach of the Year: Amy Vorst, Lake.
Second team
Blayze Langenderfer, sr., Bryan; Ella Isaacs, sr., Central Catholic; Sydney Stanley, jr., Lake; Zoe Ager, sr., Lake; Skyler Foster, sr., Lake; Bella Demers, jr., Maumee; Jazmine Barajas, sr., Wauseon; Hayley Meyer, sr., Wauseon.
Division III
First team
Keely Culler, soph., Archbold; Chaney Brodbeck, sr., Archbold; Nadia Miller, jr., Eastwood; Kelly Crites, jr., Fairview; Paige Ricica, sr., Fairview; Katlyn Floyd, sr., Swanton; Gracie Shepherd, sr., Wayne Trace.
Player of the Year: Sofie Taylor, sr., Swanton.
Coach of the Year: Allison Ciolek, Fairview.
Second team
Hailey Hodulik, sr., Eastwood; Lyla Nash, jr., Evergreen; Haley Hammer, jr., Fairview; Eliza Jones, jr., Liberty Center; Mara O’Connor, sr., Northwood; Maddie Smith, jr., Swanton; Maggi Nagel, sr., Tinora; Logan McQuillin, sr., Tinora.
Division IV
First team
Taylor Waldron, jr., Ayersville; Sadie Walther, sr., Edgerton; Molly Crall, sr., Hicksville; Aubrie Baird, jr., Hicksville; Sage Woolace, sr., Stryker; Arleena Willer, sr., Toledo Christian; Mackenzie Krukemyer, sr., Woodmore.
Player of the Year: Gabby Rodriguez, sr., Hilltop.
Coach of the Year: Janice Bruner, Hilltop.
Second team
Jayma Bailey, jr., Hilltop; Kayree Tomblin, sr., North Central; Baylor McGraw, jr., Patrick Henry; Paris Coopshaw, sr., Pettisville; Liz Rochefort, sr., Pettisville; Kaylona Butler, sr., Toledo Christian; Kallie Durbin, sr., Toledo Christian; Abby Sandrock, jr., Woodmore.