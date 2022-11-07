Local girls frequent District 7 teams

A plethora of area girls notched honors when all-district teams were announced recently by the District 7 Volleyball Coaches Association.

In Division III, Sofie Taylor of Swanton was selected District 7 Player of the Year. Joining her on first team all-district was teammate Katlyn Floyd.

For Archbold, Keely Culler and Chaney Brodbeck garnered first team all-district. Second team all-district in Fulton County were Lyla Nash of Evergreen and Maddie Smith of Swanton.

Honorable mention in Division III were Olivia Liechty and Ella Bowman of Archbold; Khloe Weber and Sydney Churchill of Delta; Ellie Johnson of Evergreen; and Morgan Smith of Swanton.

Wauseon had a pair make second team All-District 7 in Division II. Receiving that honor were Jazmine Barajas and Hayley Meyer. Addy Case received honorable mention all-district honors for the Indians.

Paris Coopshaw and Liz Rochefort of Pettisville garnered second team all-district honors in Division IV. Naomi Richer was honorable mention for the Blackbirds.

District 7 Volleyball

Division II

First team

Ella Vorst, sr., Lake; Vayda Delventhal, jr., Lake; Camy Wedge, sr., Maumee; Kate Owens, sr., Maumee; Faith Keefer, jr., Otsego; Emily Genson, jr., Otsego; Olivia Rust, jr., Rossford.

Player of the Year: Taryn DeWese, jr., Lake.

Coach of the Year: Amy Vorst, Lake.

Second team

Blayze Langenderfer, sr., Bryan; Ella Isaacs, sr., Central Catholic; Sydney Stanley, jr., Lake; Zoe Ager, sr., Lake; Skyler Foster, sr., Lake; Bella Demers, jr., Maumee; Jazmine Barajas, sr., Wauseon; Hayley Meyer, sr., Wauseon.

Division III

First team

Keely Culler, soph., Archbold; Chaney Brodbeck, sr., Archbold; Nadia Miller, jr., Eastwood; Kelly Crites, jr., Fairview; Paige Ricica, sr., Fairview; Katlyn Floyd, sr., Swanton; Gracie Shepherd, sr., Wayne Trace.

Player of the Year: Sofie Taylor, sr., Swanton.

Coach of the Year: Allison Ciolek, Fairview.

Second team

Hailey Hodulik, sr., Eastwood; Lyla Nash, jr., Evergreen; Haley Hammer, jr., Fairview; Eliza Jones, jr., Liberty Center; Mara O’Connor, sr., Northwood; Maddie Smith, jr., Swanton; Maggi Nagel, sr., Tinora; Logan McQuillin, sr., Tinora.

Division IV

First team

Taylor Waldron, jr., Ayersville; Sadie Walther, sr., Edgerton; Molly Crall, sr., Hicksville; Aubrie Baird, jr., Hicksville; Sage Woolace, sr., Stryker; Arleena Willer, sr., Toledo Christian; Mackenzie Krukemyer, sr., Woodmore.

Player of the Year: Gabby Rodriguez, sr., Hilltop.

Coach of the Year: Janice Bruner, Hilltop.

Second team

Jayma Bailey, jr., Hilltop; Kayree Tomblin, sr., North Central; Baylor McGraw, jr., Patrick Henry; Paris Coopshaw, sr., Pettisville; Liz Rochefort, sr., Pettisville; Kaylona Butler, sr., Toledo Christian; Kallie Durbin, sr., Toledo Christian; Abby Sandrock, jr., Woodmore.

Katlyn Floyd of Swanton spikes a ball during a match with Gibsonburg this season. She was selected first team All-District 7 for the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Floyd-spike.jpg Katlyn Floyd of Swanton spikes a ball during a match with Gibsonburg this season. She was selected first team All-District 7 for the Bulldogs. File photo Keely Culler of Archbold with a shot from the left side in a NWOAL match at Evergreen this season. She made first team All-District 7 in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Culler-from-left.jpg Keely Culler of Archbold with a shot from the left side in a NWOAL match at Evergreen this season. She made first team All-District 7 in Division III. File photo Swanton’s Sofie Taylor sets the ball in a match at Archbold. Taylor was named District 7 Player of the Year for Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Taylor-with-push.jpg Swanton’s Sofie Taylor sets the ball in a match at Archbold. Taylor was named District 7 Player of the Year for Division III. File photo