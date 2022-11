All-NWOAL football released

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently put out its all-league football teams with many in Fulton County notching high honors.

Archbold running back Carson Dominique was picked as the NWOAL Offensive Player of the Year, while Liberty Center’s Owen Box was chosen NWOAL Defensive Player of the Year.

Liberty Center mentor Casey Mohler received coach of the year honors.

Additionally for Archbold, Mason Siegel and Brian Burrowes notched first team all-league honors along the offensive line. On the defensive side, linebacker Gabe Chapa and defensive back Chase Miller were named first team all-league.

Place-kicker Krayton Kern made the first team as a specialist.

Running back Jerremiah Wolford was the lone first teamer for Delta. In similar fashion, receiver Riley Dunbar was the only one to make the first team for Evergreen.

The highest honor for Swanton went to running back Kamon Molina who was selected second team all-league. For Wauseon, receivers Sam Smith and Jude Armstrong were named first team all-league, while defensive lineman Justin Duncan made the first team defensively.

Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon garnered first team all-league honors both as a defensive back and place-kicker.

NWOAL All-League Football

Offense

First team

Quarterback- Zane Zeiter, sr., Liberty Center. Backs- Carson Dominique, sr., Archbold; Matthew Orr, sr., Liberty Center; Jerremiah Wolford, sr., Delta. Receivers- Landon Johnson, jr., Patrick Henry; Sam Smith, sr., Wauseon; Jude Armstrong, sr., Wauseon; Riley Dunbar, jr., Evergreen. Tackles- Owen Box, sr., Liberty Center; Landon Bockelman, jr., Liberty Center. Guards- Mason Siegel, jr., Archbold; Tyler Spisak, sr., Bryan. Center- Brian Burrowes, jr., Archbold.

Player of the Year: Carson Dominique, sr., Archbold.

Coach of the Year: Casey Mohler, Liberty Center.

Second team

Quarterback- Nash Meyer, jr., Patrick Henry. Backs- Sam Herold, jr., Bryan; Colton Kruse, jr., Liberty Center; Kamon Molina, sr., Swanton. Receivers- Karter Behnfeldt, jr., Archbold; Gavin Jackson, sr., Patrick Henry. Tackles- Drew Rosengarte, sr., Patrick Henry; Zain Bell, sr., Bryan. Guards- Sam Worline, sr., Evergreen; Seth Navarre, jr., Liberty Center. Center- Tanner Kline, sr., Liberty Center.

Defense

First team

Ends- Aiden Behrman, sr., Patrick Henry; Parker Vollmer, sr., Bryan. Linemen- Owen Box, sr., Liberty Center; Landon Bockelman, jr., Liberty Center; Justin Duncan, sr., Wauseon. Linebackers- Trent Kruse, jr., Liberty Center; Houston Miranda, jr., Patrick Henry; Gabe Chapa, sr., Archbold. Defensive backs- Kaden Rosebrook, sr., Patrick Henry; Landen Kruse, jr., Liberty Center; Tyson Rodriguez, jr., Wauseon; Chase Miller, jr., Archbold.

Player of the Year: Owen Box, sr., Liberty Center.

Second team

Ends- Grant Richardson, jr., Evergreen; Holden Barnes, jr., Delta; Wyat Ripke, jr., Archbold. Linemen- Diesel Stoykoff, jr., Evergreen; Lance Bauer, sr., Archbold; Grant Smith, fr., Patrick Henry. Linebackers- Austin Kovar, jr., Wauseon; Justin Ruple, jr., Delta; Ayden Pelz, sr., Bryan. Defensive backs- James Ruple, sr., Delta; Jase Kepler, jr., Bryan; Ethan Borton, sr., Wauseon; Jeff Zacharias, sr., Liberty Center.

Specialty

First team

Krayton Kern, sr., Archbold; Tyson Rodriguez, jr., Wauseon; Brody Devlin, sr., Bryan.

Second team

Phil Smithers, sr., Delta; Colton Robertson, soph., Evergreen; Dylan Dominique, sr., Bryan.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Cade Brenner, Hayden Dickman, David Oregon, Devon Morris, Stephen Diller, Josiah Gomez, Jack Hurst.

Delta: Bryar Knapp, Luke Schlatter, Connor Bates, Ethan Funk, Maverick Mercer, Caleb Lantz, Jerremiah Wolford.

Evergreen: Andrew Geer, Robert Pennington, Conner Hewson, Camden Schlueter, Hunter Vaculik.

Swanton: Drew Smigelski, Evan Smigelski, Cameron Kirtz, Trent Eitniear, Kaiden Bryan, Xander Wiemken, Ethan Hensley, Brennon Mersing, Cole Mitchey.

Wauseon: Trey Parsons, Ryan Friend, Tony Vasquez, Aiden Leininger, Jon Spurgeon, Zaidan Kessler, Chance Snow, Logan Carroll, Xavier Martinez.

Wauseon's Jude Armstrong returns a kickoff back for a touchdown in the game at Archbold this season. Armstrong was a first team All-NWOAL receiver for the Indians. Carson Dominique of Archbold runs one around left end during a game this season. He was chosen the NWOAL Offensive Player of the Year. Riley Dunbar of Evergreen with a catch and run in a non-league contest with Montpelier this season. He was selected as a first team All-NWOAL receiver. Delta's Jerremiah Wolford picks up some yards before being brought down by Swanton's Xander Wiemken during the NWOAL matchup between the two teams. Wolford was a first team all-league running back, while Wiemken was honorable mention all-league on defense.

