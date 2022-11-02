Evergreen’s Tyson Woodring tabbed as NWOAL Player of the Year

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently announced their all-league boys soccer teams as a bevy from Fulton County received high honors.

Evergreen’s Tyson Woodring was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Delta’s KJ Abair and Archbold’s Stewart Rodger shared the coach of the year honors.

Joining Woodring on the first team for Evergreen was Elijah Hernandez. Krayton Kern and Gabe Short garnered first team all-league honors for Archbold.

Delta’s Nolan Risner and Eli Mora made the all-league first team. Benicio Torres and Braden Vajen made the first team for Wauseon. Hayden Callicotte made the first team for Swanton.

First team

Krayton Kern, sr., Archbold; Hayden Callicotte, sr., Swanton; Braden Vajen, jr., Wauseon; Nolan Risner, sr., Delta; Eli Mora, jr., Delta; Dom Malanga, soph., Bryan; Elijah Hernandez, jr., Evergren; Gabe Short, sr., Archbold; Benicio Torres, jr., Wausen; Max York, jr., Delta; Collin Reyes, jr., Liberty Center.

Player of the Year: Tyson Woodring, jr., Evergreen.

Co-Coaches of the Year: KJ Abair, Delta; Stewart Rodger, Archbold.

Second team

Nick Rosinski, jr., Evergreen; Brodey Roth, soph., Delta; Brodie Dominique, jr., Archbold; Logan Estelle, jr., Liberty Center; Rudy Rodger, fr., Archbold; Eli Delgado, sr., Wauseon; Dylan Koenig, jr., Bryan; Anthony Tomaszewski, jr., Bryan; Seth Richer, soph., Wauseon; Isaiah Bolyard, soph., Swanton; Brodie Setmire, jr., Evergreen; Manuel Gante, sr., Wauseon.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Lance Ramirez, Kyler Boulton, Colten Beaverson.

Delta: Bryce Gillen, Luke Reinhard, Cooper Tenney, Cayden Mignin.

Evergreen: Walker Lumbrezer, Cory Kanneman.

Swanton: Bryan Robledo, Dawson Garn, Brandon Robledo, Vinny Lennex.

Wauseon: Collin Mennetti, Beau Reeder.

Archbold’s Krayton Kern and Bryce Gillen of Delta each go for a ball during a NWOAL match this season. Kern was named to the all-league first team, while Gillen was honorable mention all-league. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Kern-v.-Gillen.jpg Archbold’s Krayton Kern and Bryce Gillen of Delta each go for a ball during a NWOAL match this season. Kern was named to the all-league first team, while Gillen was honorable mention all-league. File photo Benicio Torres of Wauseon advances the ball up the field in a NWOAL match with Liberty Center this season. He was named first team all-league for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Torres-v.-LC.jpg Benicio Torres of Wauseon advances the ball up the field in a NWOAL match with Liberty Center this season. He was named first team all-league for the Indians. File photo Wauseon’s Braden Vajen scores a goal in the game with Archbold this season. Vajen was also named first team all-league for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Vajen-goal-v.-Archbold.jpg Wauseon’s Braden Vajen scores a goal in the game with Archbold this season. Vajen was also named first team all-league for the Indians. File photo Tyson Woodring of Evergreen handles the ball versus Ottawa Hills this past Saturday in the Division III district final. It was announced recently that Woodring had been chosen player of the year in NWOAL boys soccer. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Woodring-v.-Ottawa-Hills.jpg Tyson Woodring of Evergreen handles the ball versus Ottawa Hills this past Saturday in the Division III district final. It was announced recently that Woodring had been chosen player of the year in NWOAL boys soccer. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest