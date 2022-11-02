Evergreen’s Tyson Woodring tabbed as NWOAL Player of the Year

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently announced their all-league boys soccer teams as a bevy from Fulton County received high honors.
Evergreen’s Tyson Woodring was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Delta’s KJ Abair and Archbold’s Stewart Rodger shared the coach of the year honors.
Joining Woodring on the first team for Evergreen was Elijah Hernandez. Krayton Kern and Gabe Short garnered first team all-league honors for Archbold.
Delta’s Nolan Risner and Eli Mora made the all-league first team. Benicio Torres and Braden Vajen made the first team for Wauseon. Hayden Callicotte made the first team for Swanton.
First team
Krayton Kern, sr., Archbold; Hayden Callicotte, sr., Swanton; Braden Vajen, jr., Wauseon; Nolan Risner, sr., Delta; Eli Mora, jr., Delta; Dom Malanga, soph., Bryan; Elijah Hernandez, jr., Evergren; Gabe Short, sr., Archbold; Benicio Torres, jr., Wausen; Max York, jr., Delta; Collin Reyes, jr., Liberty Center.
Player of the Year: Tyson Woodring, jr., Evergreen.
Co-Coaches of the Year: KJ Abair, Delta; Stewart Rodger, Archbold.
Second team
Nick Rosinski, jr., Evergreen; Brodey Roth, soph., Delta; Brodie Dominique, jr., Archbold; Logan Estelle, jr., Liberty Center; Rudy Rodger, fr., Archbold; Eli Delgado, sr., Wauseon; Dylan Koenig, jr., Bryan; Anthony Tomaszewski, jr., Bryan; Seth Richer, soph., Wauseon; Isaiah Bolyard, soph., Swanton; Brodie Setmire, jr., Evergreen; Manuel Gante, sr., Wauseon.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Lance Ramirez, Kyler Boulton, Colten Beaverson.
Delta: Bryce Gillen, Luke Reinhard, Cooper Tenney, Cayden Mignin.
Evergreen: Walker Lumbrezer, Cory Kanneman.
Swanton: Bryan Robledo, Dawson Garn, Brandon Robledo, Vinny Lennex.
Wauseon: Collin Mennetti, Beau Reeder.