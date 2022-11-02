Area girls nab first team all-league honors

The all-league girls soccer teams were recently announced by the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
Getting the top honor was Leah McQuade of Archbold who was named the NWOAL Player of the Year. Delta’s Paige Triana was tabbed as coach of the year in the league.
Also receiving first team all-league honors for Archbold were Carlee Meyer and Sophie Rupp.
Other local girls named to the first team were Ella Demaline of Delta, Raegan Radel of Evergreen, Alaina Pelland of Swanton, and Rylee Vasvery and Ezra Dixon of Wauseon.
First team
Alaina Pelland, sr., Swanton; Rylee Vasvery, sr., Wauseon; Ella Voigt, jr., Bryan; Ella Demaline, jr., Delta; Raegan Radel, jr., Evergreen; Peyton Armey, sr., Liberty Center; Carlee Meyer, sr., Archbold; Sophie Rupp, sr., Archbold; Marah Smith, jr., Bryan; Ezra Dixon, sr., Wauseon; Alyssa Giesige, sr., Liberty Center.
Player of the Year: Leah McQuade, sr., Archbold.
Coach of the Year: Paige Triana, Delta.
Second team
Macy Burton, soph., Bryan; Teagan Postlewait, jr., Delta; Megan Haselman, sr., Swanton; Lydia Gleckler, soph., Evergreen; Teagan Rupp, jr., Wauseon; Tarryn Hollenbaugh, sr., Liberty Center; Jenna Mahnke, sr., Archbold; Skylar Boulton, soph., Delta; Abby Smith, jr., Wauseon; Kailee Thiel, jr., Bryan; Calleigh Stoner, fr., Liberty Center; Emma Deffenbaugh, sr., Delta; Alivia Mitchey, fr., Evergreen.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Haylee Valle, Maddie Short, Jenae Kinsman.
Delta: Adrianna Dunning, Kendall Sprow.
Evergreen: Rebekah VanWormer, Kiersten Taylor.
Swanton: Miranda Yeager, Alaina Mersing, Lauren Bettinger.
Wauseon: Ann Spieles, Aariyah Hallett.