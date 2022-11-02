Area girls nab first team all-league honors

The all-league girls soccer teams were recently announced by the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

Getting the top honor was Leah McQuade of Archbold who was named the NWOAL Player of the Year. Delta’s Paige Triana was tabbed as coach of the year in the league.

Also receiving first team all-league honors for Archbold were Carlee Meyer and Sophie Rupp.

Other local girls named to the first team were Ella Demaline of Delta, Raegan Radel of Evergreen, Alaina Pelland of Swanton, and Rylee Vasvery and Ezra Dixon of Wauseon.

First team

Alaina Pelland, sr., Swanton; Rylee Vasvery, sr., Wauseon; Ella Voigt, jr., Bryan; Ella Demaline, jr., Delta; Raegan Radel, jr., Evergreen; Peyton Armey, sr., Liberty Center; Carlee Meyer, sr., Archbold; Sophie Rupp, sr., Archbold; Marah Smith, jr., Bryan; Ezra Dixon, sr., Wauseon; Alyssa Giesige, sr., Liberty Center.

Player of the Year: Leah McQuade, sr., Archbold.

Coach of the Year: Paige Triana, Delta.

Second team

Macy Burton, soph., Bryan; Teagan Postlewait, jr., Delta; Megan Haselman, sr., Swanton; Lydia Gleckler, soph., Evergreen; Teagan Rupp, jr., Wauseon; Tarryn Hollenbaugh, sr., Liberty Center; Jenna Mahnke, sr., Archbold; Skylar Boulton, soph., Delta; Abby Smith, jr., Wauseon; Kailee Thiel, jr., Bryan; Calleigh Stoner, fr., Liberty Center; Emma Deffenbaugh, sr., Delta; Alivia Mitchey, fr., Evergreen.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Haylee Valle, Maddie Short, Jenae Kinsman.

Delta: Adrianna Dunning, Kendall Sprow.

Evergreen: Rebekah VanWormer, Kiersten Taylor.

Swanton: Miranda Yeager, Alaina Mersing, Lauren Bettinger.

Wauseon: Ann Spieles, Aariyah Hallett.

Delta’s Ella Demaline with the ball in a home match with Van Buren this season. Demaline was recently selected first team All-NWOAL. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Demaline-upfield.jpg Delta’s Ella Demaline with the ball in a home match with Van Buren this season. Demaline was recently selected first team All-NWOAL. File photo Wauseon’s Ezra Dixon controls the ball versus Otsego this season. Dixon, along with teammate Rylee Vasvery, were named first team all-league in the NWOAL. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Dixon-up-the-field.jpg Wauseon’s Ezra Dixon controls the ball versus Otsego this season. Dixon, along with teammate Rylee Vasvery, were named first team all-league in the NWOAL. File photo Evergreen’s Raegan Radel handles the ball in a tournament game against Northwood. Radel received first team all-league honors for the Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Radel-with-ball.jpg Evergreen’s Raegan Radel handles the ball in a tournament game against Northwood. Radel received first team all-league honors for the Vikings. File photo Alaina Pelland of Swanton, left, fights for control of the ball in a NWOAL match with Archbold. Pelland garnered first team All-NWOAL honors for Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Pelland-v.-Hurst.jpg Alaina Pelland of Swanton, left, fights for control of the ball in a NWOAL match with Archbold. Pelland garnered first team All-NWOAL honors for Swanton. File photo