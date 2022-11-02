BBC releases fall scholar athlete list

The Buckeye Border Conference’s Scholar Athlete Program is designed to recognize those who not only participate in interscholastic competition, but also excel in the classroom. Those recognized by this program must be a junior or senior and have at least a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

The 2022 fall list includes:

Fayette: Hannah Kovar, Maeve Maginn, Hannah Towns Hall, Demi Storrs, Shane Maginn, Leslie Burrow, Micah Maginn, Keiler Sliwinski, Alexus McClain, Wyatt Mitchell, Navaeh Powers.

Pettisville: Leah Beck, Elise Hoylman, Renee Hoylman, Alli King, Isabella Strauss, Kate Roth, Kelly Wyse, Rosemary Baer, Ellie Grieser, Elisabeth Rochefort, Anne Stuber, Ella Richer, Sophie Sterken, Mina Wesche, Ashlynn Lugbill, Jada Brinkman, Susan Ringler, Emily Bartoe, Lauren Shumaker, Amanda Grimm, Lily Wiemken, Hollyn Klopfenstein, Sam Myers, Sean Adkins, Griffin Eash, Jaret Beck, Luke VanDenBerghe, Zach McWatters, Jonah Harmon, Trenton Moyer, Zach Morris, Sam Haley, Joey Ripke.