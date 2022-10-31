Area teams knocked out of playoffs

VAN WERT — Wauseon trailed just 21-7 at the half but failed to score after intermission, falling on the road at Van Wert Friday night 40-7 in the opening round of the OHSAA football playoffs in Division IV, Region 14.

The Cougars outgained the Indians 320-208, however, Wauseon had more passing yards by a margin of 165-138.

Van Wert was led by do-it-all quarterback Aidan Pratt, who passed for 138 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 63 yards rushing and two more scores.

For Wauseon, quarterback Trey Parsons went 19 of 33 for 165 yards and a TD. Tyson Rodriguez caught the TD, and in total made four catches for 78 yards on the night. Sam Smith caught five passes for 41 yards.

Royals stop Panthers in D-V playoff matchup

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood at one point scored 28 straight points, helping them pull away for a 49-24 win over Delta in a Division V, Region 18 playoff game.

The Panthers finish the 2022 season with a 5-6 record.

Jerremiah Wolford had a pair of rushing scores for Delta, while Bryar Knapp was also able to reach the end zone. Phil Smithers added in a field goal for the Panthers.