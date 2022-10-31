Locals advance from Regional XC meet

TIFFIN — The Fulton County area saw several runners punch their ticket to state on Saturday at the OHSAA Regional Cross Country Meet at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin Saturday.

In the Division II boys race, the Wauseon boys took eighth as a team and had two runners qualify. Aidan Pena was their top finisher, taking fourth with a time of 16:29.8. Jack Callan placed seventh (16:35.2) to advance for the Indians.

Ella Rhoades, a freshman, just barely missed out on qualifying for the Wauseon girls. She took 21st (20:05.4) in the D-II girls race.

The Archbold boys qualified as a team for the upcoming state meet, taking sixth overall in the Division III meet. It is the first time since 1988 that a Blue Streak boys team will compete at state.

Aden McCarty had the best time for the Blue Streaks, finishing 20th (16:39.1) in the race. Also, Caleb Harrow came in at 25th (16:40.6).

Fayette picked up a pair of qualifiers on the boys side as Jose Blanco placed 12th (16:34.2) and Wyatt Mitchell 21st (16:39.2). For Pettisville, Zach McWatters took 22nd (16:39.2) to advance.

A quartet of girls from the county qualified in Division III.

Josilyn Welch of Delta was the highest finisher, placing 10th (19:06.6). Archbold’s Sophie Rupp was 19th (19:20.5), Leslie Burrow of Fayette 25th (19:28.5), and Kendall Sears of Pettisville 27th (19:35.1), all punching their tickets to state.

The OHSAA Cross Country State Championships are set for this Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz, Ohio.

In Division III, the boys race will be at 11 a.m. and the girls race at 11:45 a.m. The Division II boys race starts at 1 p.m. followed by the girls at 1:45 p.m.

Delta’s Josilyn Welch competes at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships in Napoleon on Oct. 15. On Saturday at the regional meet in Tiffin, Welch finished 10th in the D-III girls race to qualify her for the upcoming state meet. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Welch-2.jpg Delta’s Josilyn Welch competes at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships in Napoleon on Oct. 15. On Saturday at the regional meet in Tiffin, Welch finished 10th in the D-III girls race to qualify her for the upcoming state meet. File photo Archbold’s Caleb Harrow runs at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships in October. Harrow finished 25th in the D-III boys race at the Tiffin Regional over the weekend, helping Archbold take sixth as a team to qualify for state as a group. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Harrow-at-league-s.jpg Archbold’s Caleb Harrow runs at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships in October. Harrow finished 25th in the D-III boys race at the Tiffin Regional over the weekend, helping Archbold take sixth as a team to qualify for state as a group. File photo

Archbold boys team qualifies