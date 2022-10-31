Evergreen beats Archbold, 3-2

OTTAWA HILLS — What did you learn to do when you were four years old?

Tie your own shoes?

Good for you, some can’t do it in fourth grade.

Learn your ABCs?

Count to 10?

In four years the Evergreen boys soccer team has learned to count to 14, as in number of wins two years in a row.

They have also learned to play soccer well enough to win back-to-back Division III sectional titles and reach a district final against one of the most powerful teams in the state.

After knocking off Archbold, 3-2, in a district semifinal Wednesday, the Vikings fell to the third-ranked team in the state in Ottawa Hills, 5-0 Saturday to end their season with a 14-5-1 record.

“You have to learn,” Viking coach Dave Skoczyn said after the Ottawa Hills loss. “The only way to learn is by doing and every year we have made progress. To progress again it starts tomorrow, we go home and get our brains right and we get after it again.”

How the Vikings got to the final was a replay of many times this season with a rapid fire barrage of goals, three in a five minute span of the first half against Archbold.

Brodie Setmire outfought a defender for Riley Dunbar’s pass on the right side, spun out and hammered a crossing shot home at the 24:07 mark for a Viking lead.

It wasn’t even a minute later when Nick Rosinski lasered a crossing pass from the left that Tyson Woodring put into the left side to double the margin.

Four minutes later, Woodring struck again hooking in a free kick from the right side and a three-goal lead.

Archbold didn’t get a shot at the net in the first half compared to the Vikings’ 14.

Archbold got some semblance of offense going in the second half, but Walker Lumbrezer stopped five Blue Streak shots.

The shutout held up until late in the match when senior Krayton Kern showed he wasn’t ready for his career to end just yet.

The do-it-all, high-scoring all-league player scored off a loose ball with 1:25 left, then after a Viking foul, he drove home a free kick 30 seconds later.

The Vikings gained control of the kick after and found Woodring down the left side of the field where the junior all-leaguer took the sphere into Archbold territory where it stayed the rest of the match.

“A lot of this goes to (assistant coach) David (Skoczyn II),” said Skoczyn. “Archbold man marked Tyson out of the game the first time we played (a 5-4 Archbold win). We had a plan and the kids really executed that plan. (Archbold coach) Stewart (Rodger) has a really good team there and we knew we would see them again. It’s tough to beat a team twice in the same season.

“We talked about at the beginning of the season that we wanted to get to 14 wins and we wanted to be in the district semi-final like we were last year, but we wanted to win this time. We did this for the guys last year, they sent a lot of messages during the week like ‘go get ‘em’, ‘go win’.”

Evergreen fell behind early as Ottawa Hills scored twice in the first 10 minutes, both on rebounds after goalie Walker Lumbrezer made the first save.

Brandon Lingo knocked in one rebound 51 seconds into the game, then Liam Silk got another at the 30 minute mark for a two-goal lead.

Ottawa Hills added a hotly controversial goal from what many in press row thought was offside late in the half for a 3-0 Viking deficit.

Ottawa Hills tacked on two late goals after all-league defender Elijah Hernandez and Lumbrezer went out with injuries.

Wil Parquet did a credible job moving from midfield to the net, making three saves.

The Vikings also lost high-scoring Riley Dunbar early in the match due to an injury which he did not return from.

“It’s always hard because we lose two really good seniors in Wil and Walker, that did so much for us and are really good kids that have given us everything they can,” expressed Skoczyn. “Now the other kids have to learn and they have to be the ones to keep building the program.

“Most teams don’t win 28 games in two years. Not in northwest Ohio and not even in the state. You look at the things that we have done in a very short time, it’s a credit to the boys and how they train and how they want to learn and do the things that we need them to do. It makes it fun for us and it’s fun for them too and we will keep making progress.”

Just like growing up from age four to age five.

Falls in district final to Ottawa Hills