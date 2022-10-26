NWOAL announces all-league volleyball honors

Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently.
Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league.
Named first team all-league for Swanton was Katlyn Floyd. Maddie Smith made the first team as a specialist.
Keely Culler and Chaney Brodbeck were first team all-league for Archbold. Also in the area, Jazmine Barajas and Lyla Nash were named first team all-league.
Garnering second team all-league honors locally were Olivia Liechty of Archbold, Hayley Meyer of Wauseon, and Ellie Johnson of Evergreen.
First team
Keely Culler, soph., Archbold; Chaney Brodbeck, sr., Archbold; Jazmine Barajas, sr., Wauseon; Katlyn Floyd, sr., Swanton; Lyla Nash, jr., Evergreen; Eliza Jones, jr., Liberty Center.
Player of the Year: Sofie Taylor, sr., Swanton.
Coach of the Year: Debbie Culler, Archbold.
Second team
Olivia Liechty, sr., Archbold; Hayley Meyer, sr., Wauseon; Blayze Langenderfer, sr., Bryan; Ellie Johnson, sr., Evergreen; Elle Mohler, jr., Liberty Center.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Ella Bowman, Aubrey Eicher, Jaely Gericke.
Delta: Sydney Churchill, Khloe Weber.
Evergreen: Haley Johnson.
Swanton: Morgan Smith, Peighton Manning.
Wauseon: Addy Case, Jocelynne St. John-Fisher, Johanna Tester.