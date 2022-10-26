Blue Streaks ousted

TONTOGANY — Third-seeded Eastwood overwhelmed No. 2 Archbold from the get-go, upsetting the Blue Streaks 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 in the second Division III volleyball district semifinal at Otsego High School Monday night.

Archbold closes the season at 20-4.

“We struggled as a team with getting into our offensive attack mode. Eastwood did a nice job at the net blocking and keeping us in defense for most of the three sets. It was a hard night for us and we just couldn’t get into a good rhythm and find our momentum,” said Archbold mentor Debbie Culler.

Eastwood advanced to the district final to take on top-seeded Fairview on Wednesday, losing to the Apaches 25-18, 25-9 and 25-12.

“I feel the makeup of our team is very well-rounded, which led us to compete the way we did last night,” Eastwood coach Sarah Frank said after the Archbold match. “Though we have certain players who may have the highest stat percentages, we have many high performing offensive and defensive players across the board that are integral in our success.”

The Eagles earned the 10-point win in the first set, however, there were still many more opportunities for the Streaks to get back into it. In the second set an Ella Bowman kill from the middle and Chaney Brodbeck’s block brought Archbold within five, 16-11.

Eastwood’s Nadia Miller responded with a dunk at the net, but three straight Eagle hitting errors made the margin 17-14. Archbold again trailed by three (20-17) later in the set following Brodbeck’s right-side kill and an Eagle miscue.

However, the Eagles scored three of the next four when Archbold committed a serving error, Saylor King scored an ace, the Eagles had a serving error of their own, but Miller answered with a middle kill. Eastwood eventually took game two 25-20, grabbing a 2-0 advantage in the match.

That momentum would translate over to the third set where Eastwood led most of the way.

Miller’s tip at the net and a right-side kill for Lilly Mullholand put the Eagles ahead 18-12 in the set, forcing a Blue Streak timeout. The match ended on a net violation by the Streaks, followed by a hitting error.

Miller paced the Eagles with eight kills and three blocks. Mullholand finished with six kills, five digs and three aces. Hailey Hodulik added 11 assists and six digs.

Brodbeck paced Archbold with five kills, eight assists and two aces. Bowman finished with five kills and two blocks. Olivia Liechty notched seven kills.

Archbold’s Olivia Liechty hits one over the net from the right side versus Eastwood in the second Division III district semifinal at Otsego Monday night. The Blue Streaks ran into a buzzsaw in the Eagles, falling in three games 25-15, 25-20, 25-13. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Liechty-v.-Eastwood-1.jpg Archbold’s Olivia Liechty hits one over the net from the right side versus Eastwood in the second Division III district semifinal at Otsego Monday night. The Blue Streaks ran into a buzzsaw in the Eagles, falling in three games 25-15, 25-20, 25-13. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Keely Culler of Archbold with a left-side hit during Monday’s match with Eastwood. She finished with four kills and five assists on the night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Culler-v.-Eastwood-1.jpg Keely Culler of Archbold with a left-side hit during Monday’s match with Eastwood. She finished with four kills and five assists on the night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Swept in district semi by stingy Eastwood squad

By Max Householder [email protected]

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.