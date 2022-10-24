Fulton County cross country performers place high at districts

NAPOLEON — A number of local runners punched their tickets to the regional tournament Saturday at the cross country district held at Leaders Farms.

In Division III, both Pettisville teams and Archbold teams placed in the top three to advance.

The Pettisville girls were runners-up in District 2 behind Ottawa Hills, while Archbold was third.

Kendall Sears led Pettisville with a fifth place finish overall with a time of 19:59.17. Madison Remington was 11th, Sophie Sterken 12th, Elise Hoylman 16th and Renee Hoylman 17th.

Sophie Rupp led the Streaks with a second place finish, running the race in 19:28.91. Kirsten DeLong was 13th, Allie Buehrer 15th, Kylie Wanemacher 19th, Trinity Lauber 20th, and Annika DeLong 21st.

In the District 1 girls race, two Delta runners and a Fayette runner qualified. Josilyn Welch of Delta was third with a time of 19:45.58 and teammate Paige Hosler was 12th in 20:42.94.

Fayette’s Leslie Burrow was fourth with a time of 19:47.60. The Eagles were fourth as a team.

Pettisville was third in the boys District 1 race. Zach McWatters led the way for the Birds with a time of 16:52.05 to finish third. Jack Leppelmeier was seventh in 17:08.60, Luke VanDenBerghe was 24th, Caden Bishop 25th, and Kyle Galvin 30th.

A pair of Fayette runners also punched their ticket to regionals. Jose Blanco was was fourth (16:54.70) and Wyatt Mitchell fifth (17:06.72.

Archbold was second behind Holgate in District 2. Aden McCarty led the way in third place with a time of 16:58.85. Caleb Harrow was fourth (17:07.31), Landon Stamm 15th, Oliver Seibert 17th, and Brennan Garrow 20th.

Konnor Hawkins of Delta qualified with a time of 17:47.51 to finish ninth overall.

D-III Cross Country District

Team Scores

Boys

District 1

Ottawa Hills 30, Fairview 79, Pettisville 85, Liberty Center 93, Fayette 110, Woodmore 184, Ayersville 196, Evergreen 215, Northwood 239.

District 2

Holgate 48, Archbold 59, Tinora 79, Delta 96, Hicksville 96, Antwerp 149, Montpelier 176, Edgerton 207.

Girls

District 1

Liberty Center 32, Woodmore 56, Holgate 65, Fayette 93, Antwerp 107, Montpelier 169.

District 2

Ottawa Hills 44, Pettisville 61, Archbold 69, Fairview 77, Tinora 156, Edgerton 158, Toledo Christian 179, Ayersville 200.

Wauseon runners advance from D-II district

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Wauseon boys cross country team advanced, as did two of the Indians’ girl runners at the Division II district races at Columbus Grove Saturday.

On the boys side, Wauseon earned a third place finish to qualify for the regional as a team. They were led by Jack Callan who took second with a time of 16:18.8 and Aidan Pena who was third with a time of 16:23.2.

Their next highest was Garrett Leininger at 30th (18:37.2).

The Wauseon girls just missed out on qualifying as a team, finishing fifth behind Napoleon. Grace Rhoades took third overall, running the race in 18:56.1, to qualify individually.

Ella Rhoades also advanced, finishing 10th (20:05.5) for the Indians.

Delta’s Josilyn Welch runs at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships earlier this month. Welch finished third at a Division III district meet in Napoleon Saturday, qualifying her for the Tiffin Regional. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Welch-during-NWOAL-meet-1.jpg Delta’s Josilyn Welch runs at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships earlier this month. Welch finished third at a Division III district meet in Napoleon Saturday, qualifying her for the Tiffin Regional. File photo Wauseon’s Aidan Pena at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships. Pena ended up third in the Division II district at Columbus Grove this weekend, where the Wauseon boys qualified as a team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Pena-finishing-up-1.jpg Wauseon’s Aidan Pena at the NWOAL Cross Country Championships. Pena ended up third in the Division II district at Columbus Grove this weekend, where the Wauseon boys qualified as a team. File photo