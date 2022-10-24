Evergreen runs past Swanton, 42-0

Evergreen ran around, through and over Swanton, amassing 326 yards in offense and scoring the first five times they had the ball on their way to a 42-0 blowout win over the Bulldogs Friday in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League football regular season finale.

“It was nice to end the same way we started,” Viking coach Evan Karchner said after. “We’ll take that confidence right into the offseason and try to build off what we did.”

The Vikings scored on all four first half possessions to take a 28-0 lead into the locker room.

Colton Robertson gashed the Bulldog defense over and over for large chunk plays on three drives that ended with short touchdowns runs from Trevor Johnson.

The Vikings’ fourth score came when Robertson hooked up with Grant Richardson from 17 yards out.

That same connection hooked up for a touchdown the first Viking drive of the second half to intiate the running clock rule.

The last tally came when Riley Dunbar picked off a Swanton pass and went the distance.

“It’s hard to see out of a 3-7 season, but we’re a different football team and it’s a different culture,” explained Karchner. “I couldn’t do it without (the seniors). It was a lot of fun and hopefully they were good leaders for the younger guys to take that step forward to who we want to be.”

Robertson had 122 yards on the ground and 113 in the air on 8-9 passing.

Swanton was held to just 43 yards of total offense for the game.

The Bulldogs finish 1-9.

