Indians drop regular season finale to Bryan, 21-7

BRYAN — Wauseon fell victim to a team hungry to secure a playoff berth, falling 21-7 at Bryan Friday night in Northwest Ohio Athletic League football to close the regular season.

With their victory, the Golden Bears (6-4) earned a trip to Elyria Catholic this Friday to open the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs. Wauseon (6-4) is on the road at Van Wert (9-1) that same night, going back to the place where their 2021 campaign ended.

The Indians struck first on their second possession of the game. A 25-yard completion from Trey Parsons to Jude Armstrong and an 11-yard run by Zaidan Kessler put them in position.

Kessler’s four yard run and Tyson Rodriguez’ point after put Wauseon up 7-0 with 7:28 to go in the first half.

However, the Indians would be done scoring from there, and right away Bryan had the answer when Brody Devlin returned the ensuing kick 87 yards to the house. Devlin added the extra point as well, tying the game just 14 seconds after the Wauseon score.

Wauseon’s offense would be stymied by turnovers — in particular, interceptions — the rest of the way. Bryan was able to pull away with two fourth quarter touchdowns.

The first came on fourth-and-one from the Wauseon nine-yard line, as quarterback Jase Kepler dumped the ball right to an open Carter Dominique for the score, making the difference 14-7 with 10:09 left.

The Indians went three-and-out on their next possession. Bryan running back Sam Herold, who racked up 82 yards on the ground and 22 more through the air, set the Bears up for their final score with a first down catch. Later in the drive Kepler ran it in from two yards out to make it 21-7.

Kepler completed 9 of 12 through the air for 100 yards and a score, while also rushing for 135 yards and a score.

For Wauseon, Rodriguez made three catches for 59 yards and Armstrong seven catches for 55 yards.

Wauseon receiver Jude Armstrong with a first down catch and run in the game at Bryan Friday night. The Indians fell to the Golden Bears 21-7, putting them at 6-4 to finish the regular season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Armstrong-FD-catch.jpg Wauseon receiver Jude Armstrong with a first down catch and run in the game at Bryan Friday night. The Indians fell to the Golden Bears 21-7, putting them at 6-4 to finish the regular season. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Alden Leininger, left, and Logan Carroll combine to tackle Bryan quarterback Jase Kepler Friday night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_WAU-tackle.jpg Wauseon’s Alden Leininger, left, and Logan Carroll combine to tackle Bryan quarterback Jase Kepler Friday night. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

