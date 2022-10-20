Pettisville girls win BBC XC meet; boys runner-up

The Pettisville girls emerged victorious and their boys runner-up to Holgate in the Buckeye Border Conference Cross Country Championships held at Harrison Lake State Park last Saturday in Fayette.

The Blackbird girls won with a score of 33, Holgate was second with 38, and Fayette third with 57. The Holgate boys won with a 37 team score, Pettisville had a 48, and Fayette was third at 66.

Kendall Sears finished the girls race on top for Pettisville, the winning time being 20:01. Next was Madison Remington who finished fifth (22:00), Renee Hoylman eighth (22:03), Elise Hoylman ninth (22:13) and Sophie Sterken 10th (22:27).

The Fayette girls were led by Leslie Burrow who took second (20:19) to Sears. Addison Schang finished seventh (22:02), Kayla Sliwinski 12th (22:44), Mesa Gorsuch 18th (24:17) and Maeve Maginn 20th (25:09).

For the Pettisville boys Zach McWatters took third (17:26), Jack Leppelmeier fourth (17:28), Luke VanDenBerghe 12th (19:10), Caden Bishop 13th (19:16) and Kyle Galvin 16th (19:33).

Fayette had the top two times, as Wyatt Mitchell won with a time of 17:04 and Jose Blanco was second and ran the race in 17:12. Next for the Eagles were Evan Beauregard who finished 18th (19:39), Chase Moats 19th (19:40), and Shane Maginn 28th (20:58).

BBC Cross Country Championships

Team Scores

Boys

Holgate 37, Pettisville 48, Fayette 66, Montpelier 116, North Central 124, Hilltop 163, Stryker 174, Edon 179.

Girls

Pettisville 33, Holgate 38, Fayette 57, Montpelier 121, North Central 148, Edon 149, Hilltop 153, Stryker 155.

Fayette third in both races