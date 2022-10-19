County teams in playoff position with one week remaining

There was little change for area teams in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings released on Tuesday.

The lone change came with Wauseon in Division IV, Region 14. The Indians, who fell 20-12 to Archbold last week, dropped from ninth down to 10th in the latest rankings. They close the regular season at Bryan (5-4) Friday night.

Archbold (8-1) remained at sixth in the rankings for Division V, Region 18. The Blue Streaks visit Patrick Henry (5-4) this Friday.

Delta (5-4) remains in playoff contention, coming in at 15th in Region 18. The Panthers, who have lost three of their last four, including 40-8 against PH last Friday, finish the regular season at home against league-leading Liberty Center (9-0) this week.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (8-0) 29.2708, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (9-0) 25.7333, 3. Sandusky Perkins (8-1) 25.576, 4. Elyria Cath. (8-1) 22.7323, 5. Van Wert (8-1) 20.9611, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (8-1) 18.6944, 7. Bellevue (6-3) 15.2121, 8. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 14.5056, 9. Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-3) 12.1518, 10. Wauseon (6-3) 10.0889, 11. Galion (5-4) 9.9889, 12. Shelby (5-4) 8.3444, 13. Upper Sandusky (4-5) 8.1722, 14. Caledonia River Valley (5-4) 7.9944, 15. Bryan (5-4) 5.7944, 16. Napoleon (3-6) 5.3944, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-6) 5.0, 18. Rossford (4-5) 3.7, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-7) 2.2083, 20. Fostoria (1-8) 0.7944.

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (9-0) 23.0556, 2. Coldwater (9-0) 18.5556, 3. Marengo Highland (7-2) 17.2444, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (8-1) 16.6889, 5. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) 15.6778, 6. Archbold (8-1) 15.2444, 7. Huron (7-2) 14.8444, 8. Oak Harbor (8-1) 14.798, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-2) 13.093, 10. Defiance Tinora (6-3) 12.5667, 11. Milan Edison (6-3) 12.4222, 12. Genoa Area (5-4) 11.8611, 13. Richwood North Union (7-2) 11.1444, 14. Fredericktown (6-3) 9.7778, 15. Delta (5-4) 8.6465, 16. Otsego (6-3) 7.3444, 17. Port Clinton (5-4) 7.3389, 18. Bluffton (5-4) 7.1556, 19. Willard (4-5) 6.8167, 20. Northwood (4-5) 3.8939.

Archbold quarterback Cade Brenner rolls left and looks to pass on Friday in the rivalry matchup against Wauseon. The Blue Streaks stayed at sixth in the Division V, Region 18 computer ratings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Brenner-rolls-out.jpg Archbold quarterback Cade Brenner rolls left and looks to pass on Friday in the rivalry matchup against Wauseon. The Blue Streaks stayed at sixth in the Division V, Region 18 computer ratings. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest