Northwood edges Evergreen, 3-2

Horrible weather games are usually won by the team who can keep their focus in adverse conditions.

The galling 30 mile per hour winds were the cause of one Northwood goal, then two defensive breakdowns gave the Rangers two more against the wind and Northwood hung on against a furious Evergreen rally to take a 3-2 win in the opening round of the Division III girls soccer sectional at Pifer Field Monday.

The winds played a big role in the game, not to mention the frigid, rainy weather that came with the stiff westerly gusts.

Hannah Wilson was able to keep the Rangers off the board for much of the first half, her last save on a free kick with under two minutes left.

However the winds knocked down a clearing kick, leaving Cassidy Genson with an open look that she drove over Wilson’s arms for a 1-0 lead.

Then in the first seven minutes of the second, Northwood capitalized on two defensive miscues leading to goals from Madison Ferrell and Regan Grant and a 3-0 margin.

Evergreen got one back when Lydia Gleckler stole a pass and bounced a lob over the defense and scored on a header with 29 minutes left.

Four minutes later, the Vikings chopped the lead to one when Kara Huntzinger knocked one home off Raegan Radel’s corner.

The Vikings had five more chances but Zoe Turner kept the ball out of the net the rest of the way.

Raegan Radel handles the ball for Evergreen in a Division III girls soccer sectional semifinal versus Northwood Monday at Pifer Field. The Vikings were defeated by the Rangers, 3-2. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Radel-with-ball.jpg Raegan Radel handles the ball for Evergreen in a Division III girls soccer sectional semifinal versus Northwood Monday at Pifer Field. The Vikings were defeated by the Rangers, 3-2. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Alivia Mitchey of Evergreen gets to a ball with a Northwood defender approaching during Monday’s tournament game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Mitchey-upfield.jpg Alivia Mitchey of Evergreen gets to a ball with a Northwood defender approaching during Monday’s tournament game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen’s Autumn Kwiatkowski with the ball at her feet versus Northwood Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/10/web1_Kwiatkowski-v.-Northwood.jpg Evergreen’s Autumn Kwiatkowski with the ball at her feet versus Northwood Monday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest