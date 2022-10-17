Vikes end regular season with 4-0 shutout of Whitmer

After not being able to dent the scoreboard in a scoreless tie against Delta, it took Evergreen just five minutes to tally against Whitmer as the Vikings closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win in boys soccer Thursday, extending their record to 12-4-1.

Evergreen awaits the winner of the Swanton-Liberty Center match in a Division III sectional final Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon at Pifer Field.

Nick Rosinski started the scoring for the Vikings when he corralled a bouncing ball and fed Tyson Woodring with a precision-like left-to-right pass for the first Evergreen goal at the 34:21 mark.

Fifteen minutes later, Elijah Hernandez was on the good side of Cory Kanneman’s corner to double the Viking lead.

“We moved Cory over to that corner in our set piece and he’s been putting it on the mark,” said Viking coach Dave Skoczyn. “It’s all about the delivery and getting it right.”

Rosinski again was the playmaker that created a third Evergreen goal in the first half with 4:55 left.

The junior found Konnor Sanford with a right-to-left feed this time and Sanford’s shot rattled off a Panther defender into the net.

Rosinski got one of his own in the second half, scoring off the back end of Hernandez’ corner.

“We (are) looking better offensively going forward,” Skoczyn explained. “We were getting to spots better. We delivered the ball better. It’s all about getting better right now heading into the tournament. “

